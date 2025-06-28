PM Orban: With Responsibility for Every Hungarian + Video

"Our constitution says, and I quote, 'with responsibility for every Hungarian,'" Viktor Orban pointed out at the ceremony at the National University of Public Service (NKE). "Today, you swore an oath to that constitution and to that responsibility," the Hungarian prime minister emphasized in his speech.

Swearing-in of police officers at NKE (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)

When we think about and plan our lives, we must rely only on solid foundations and unshakable truths, he said. "The constitution is the foundation of our statehood. It gives support, direction, and meaning to our struggles at home and in the world. It is the basis of our legal order. A covenant between Hungarians of the past, the present, and the future," he said.

With their oath, the new police officers are taking their post in this historical chain of defenders. "You are becoming our partners in a shared mission: to build a good life, to ensure safety, order, justice, and the full expression of freedom," he said.

PM Orban continued by saying that "thousands of years of human civilization and a thousand years of Hungarian history teach us that order does not arise by itself: it must always be created and then defended."

If we neglect it, if we don’t safeguard it, order breaks down—taking with it freedom, security, and ultimately all civilized life. Today we are again living in dangerous times, which makes this old truth weigh even more heavy,

he stressed.

Viktor Orban at the swearing-in ceremony of police officers at NKE (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)

He pointed to the war between Russia and Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East, and migration, saying that new threats are emerging, and old ones are becoming more aggressive. In his view, there are a growing number of places in the world where order and security are no longer given conditions, but something that must be fought for.

At times like these, the service provided by the guardians of public security, that is, your service, takes on special significance. Today's oath is a clear statement. Hungary will not be swept along by events. Hungary will protect its citizens, as stated in the constitution. This is both a statement of fact and a strict command. We will protect ourselves, we will protect the lives, peace, property and freedom of the Hungarian people,

he said. But laws and technology alone are not enough, he added, pointing out:

"The most important thing is always the human being — the police officer, the excise official, the firefighter, the prison guard — who lends their name and face to the rule of law. Those who are not afraid to face danger and do not allow fear to take hold in our communities. The most important is the person who swears to stand firm, no matter what it costs, even when others would retreat. Today you are taking on that mission, and given the state of the world, you are taking on a heroic task. You deserve recognition and respect.”

The oath of law enforcement officers s not just about service, it is also about setting an example and leadership through example.

"We expect you to uphold the law. We expect calm but firm action. People count on you in every corner of Hungary, even in places where there is less light and where temptation is greater," he said.

Addressing the new officers directly, Viktor Orban said: "Your mission will not be easy, but it is uplifting. It is not without danger, but it carries the highest trust. Not everyone is suited for it. Your oath today is proof and assurance to every Hungarian that you are fit to serve and worthy of trust. (...) The Hungarian nation counts on you. We are proud of each and every one of you. May God bless us all. Hungary, above all else. Go Hungary, go Hungarians," the prime minister concluded.