Members and supporters of the LGBTQ movement began gathering at 2 PM in City Hall Park for the Budapest Pride Parade. Chaos erupted already during the gathering, and later the original route was altered with the march crossing over to Buda via the Elizabeth Bridge instead of the planned Liberty Bridge. In his speech at the end of the march, Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony pledged support to what many call LGBTQ propaganda, as well as to Ukraine.

Unsurprisingly, Karacsony used Budapest Pride to demonstrate fealty to Brussels once again, praising Ukraine alongside the usual gender propaganda.

When those in power mock a nation’s fight for freedom, we do not confuse the aggressor with the victim, and we stand with Ukraine,

Karacsony said from the stage.

Alongside Gergely Karacsony, several opposition politicians fulfilled their “duty” by attending the event. Many foreign “guests” were also present, including the notorious climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has recently turned to supporting terrorists, also shared on Instagram that she too, attended Budapest Pride. Among the crowd was “Torch Lady,” as well, a regular figure at opposition protests in Hungary.

Gergely Karacsony marched in the parade surrounded by other opposition politicians, with Budapest's district seven Mayor Peter Niedermüuller and Socialist Party (MSZP) politician Agnes Kunhalmi on one side, and Timea Szabo from the Dialogue - Green Party and district nine Mayor Krisztina Baranyi on the other.

Also marching at Pride was Richard Barabas, who recently launched another one of his attacks against the Churches. Karacsony’s municipal assembly group leader declared war on Hungary's recognized, historical religions with a superficiality surpassing even his previous statements.