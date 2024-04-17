PM Orban Will Not Be Silenced

Prime Minister Viktor Orban also commented on the situation around the NatCon conference in Brussels. As Magyar Nemzet already highlighted, Brussels' mayor and police did all they could to prevent the conservative meeting from taking place, but they were unsuccessful.
Belgian police have placed the NatCon conference in Brussels under blockade. Apparently, they've had enough of free speech. The last time they tried to silence me with police was in 1988. We didn't let it then, and we won't let it this time around, either,
− Hungary's prime minister wrote on his social media.
Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Brussels (Photo: Zoltan Fischer)