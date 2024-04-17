Rendkívüli

Hídpénzbotrány: Budai Gyula vesztegetés miatt tett feljelentést

BrüsszelNatCon konferenciaOrbán Viktor
magyar

PM Orban Will Not Be Silenced

Although it appears as though Belgian police have had enough of free speech, PM Viktor Orban will not be silenced.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 04. 17. 9:58
ORBÁN Viktor; MORAWIECKI, Mateusz
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Brussels (Photo: PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
Vélemény hírlevélJobban mondva- heti vélemény hírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz füzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban also commented on the situation around the NatCon conference in Brussels. As Magyar Nemzet already highlighted, Brussels' mayor and police did all they could to prevent the conservative meeting from taking place, but they were unsuccessful.

Belgian police have placed the NatCon conference in Brussels under blockade. Apparently, they've had enough of free speech. The last time they tried to silence me with police was in 1988. We didn't let it then, and we won't let it this time around, either,

− Hungary's prime minister wrote on his social media.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Brussels (Photo: Zoltan Fischer)

 

 

 

add-square Elhallgattatnák Brüsszelben a NatCont

Orbán Viktorral folytatódik a konzervatív konferencia Brüsszelben

3 cikk chevron-right

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu