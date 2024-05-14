Hungary FM: Best Chance of Ending War

"They could come here, they could make economic successes, they could take profits, and we get the funds. So what is happening is a serious breaking of a long-standing or decades-old agreement. Moreover, the reasons they cite are simply ridiculous," he said, recalling that in the last fourteen years the prosecutor's office has initiated proceedings against more politicians from the governing parties than from the opposition, which demonstrates the alleged lack of judicial independence.
Meanwhile, he said
Hungary’s media are "the freest in Europe" as well as the most diverse, there being no 'terror of opinion' like in the Western half of the continent, as everything and the opposite of everything can be published.
Addressing criticism of Hungary’s child protection law, he said that in Brussels it was 'a capital crime' for anyone to state that a family consists of a father, mother and children, and that the father is a man and the mother is a woman.
Hungary is not receiving EU funds because of its stance on the matter. This is a rather unworthy situation. I think that Brussels is in very serious breach of the law here. It is in very serious breach. Someone must therefore take responsibility for the fact that tens of billions of euros have not arrived for Hungary's development,
he said.
Even so, Hungary has proven its economic viability without EU funds, he said, highlighting that more people were in jobs after the pandemic than before it broke out, for example.
"Hungarian economic solutions have proven that the economy is indeed capable of being effective, so that Hungary can emerge stronger from the crises," he underlined.
Speaking about relations with China, the minister pointed to the hypocrisy in global politics, saying that European countries are in fierce competition for investments from China, especially in the electric car industry, because the ten largest battery factories are all Eastern companies that also manufacture for Western vehicle brands..
"So Chinese batteries are needed for German electric cars. This is what the transition of the European green car industry looks like right now," he said.
Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)