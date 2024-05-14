Hungary FM: Best Chance of Ending War

At a campaign event near Budapest on Monday, the minister first spoke about the war in Ukraine, pointing out that Hungary has been directly confronted with all its serious negative consequences for more than two years, and that members from the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia have also died in the fighting, says the statement issued by the Ministry Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Peter Szijjarto pointed out that

chances of ending the war in short order appear slim for now, partly because the vast majority of European political leaders are in a state of 'war psychosis', they feel the war is their own and see Ukraine as defending Europe and democracy, when it is not.

"Because the Ukrainians do not have to fight for the European Union or NATO, because no one has attacked the European Union, nor any other European country, nor NATO," he stressed.

In this context, he warned that Western responses may end up risking escalation. Weapons deliveries, for example, only lead to the geographical and temporal expansion of the fighting, while apparently neither side can prevail.