PM Orban Reacts to Assassination Attempt on Robert Fico

Hungary's prime minister has desrcibed the incident as shocking.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 05. 16. 10:12
ORBÁN Viktor
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI, Szilard Koszticsak)
"I was deeply shocked by the heinous attack against my friend, Prime Minister Robert Fico. We pray for his health and quick recovery! God bless him and his country!" – Hungarian PM Viktor Orban reacted, posting a message on his social media. As highlighted by Magyar Nemzet, several shots were fired at Slovak PM Robert Fico in a public square on Wednesday, following a government session in Handlova. Mr Fico was reportedly shot in the chest and abdomen and is now in serious condition in the hospital.

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)

