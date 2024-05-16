PM Orban Reacts to Assassination Attempt on Robert Fico

"I was deeply shocked by the heinous attack against my friend, Prime Minister Robert Fico. We pray for his health and quick recovery! God bless him and his country!" – Hungarian PM Viktor Orban reacted, posting a message on his social media. As highlighted by Magyar Nemzet, several shots were fired at Slovak PM Robert Fico in a public square on Wednesday, following a government session in Handlova. Mr Fico was reportedly shot in the chest and abdomen and is now in serious condition in the hospital.

