PM Orban: This Sunday Only Peace, Only Fidesz! + Video

"On June 9th we can win a victory so big that even Brussels will tremble, the Hungarian prime minister said in a new video post on his social media site. Mr Orban visited a number of municipalities in the weeks leading up to this Sunday's elections, and scenes from several of the stops on his campaign tour of the country are featured in the video.

As Magyar Nemzet reported, Fidesz is closing the election campaign with a giant mobilization finale. The phone lines have been abuzz all week, and the biggest pledge by the governing parties was timed for today, namely to visit a million people in a single day. In the last EP elections, 1.8 million votes were cast for the Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance, a 52% victory.