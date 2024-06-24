Következő mérkőzések
Tamas Menczer: Everyone Will Learn That Hungary Cannot Be Blackmailed

The question is whether we Hungarians have the right to decide on our own lives, our own destiny.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 06. 24. 11:09
Tamas Menczer, the communications director of the Fidesz Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance, holds a press briefing on May 9, 2024. (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)
– The Hungarian people have made a clear decision: we said no to war, immigration and LGBTQ propaganda. However, there are politicians in Brussels who dislike all this, finding it unacceptable and intolerable. Most notably Manfred Weber, the leader of the EPP, who wants to punish us," Tamas Menczer said in a recent video. The clip shared by the communications chief of the Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance also features Manfred Weber, who - at one point - says the following about Hungary: 

Let me remind everyone that I voted against the country by adopting the report on the Article 7 procedure. Not against Fidesz, not against Viktor Orban. Against the whole country.

Mr Menczer said the question is whether we, Hungarians, have the right to decide on our own lives, our own destiny. Do we have the right to say that we want peace instead of war? According to the Orban government and the Fidesz-KDNP party alliance, yes, we do, and only we Hungarians can decide about our own lives, our own country, our own destiny. However, Manfred Weber thinks otherwise, which is why he wants to punish us. 

– Whether Mr Weber likes it or not, we will continue to defend our peace. We are used to attempts at blackmail and pressure; we know them all too well. Everyone will learn that Hungary cannot be blackmailed," the communications director said, concluding his video. 

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

