békeSzijjártó PéterENSZEurópai Unió
magyar

Uttering the Words 'Peace' or 'Negotiation' Stigmatizes

Diplomacy does not mean that we only talk to those with whom we agree one hundred percent, Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade said in a tough response to pro-war forces at the UN Security Council meeting in New York.

Kozma Zoltán
2024. 07. 17. 11:08
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto announces investment by Lightware at a press conference in Budapest (Photo: Robert Hegedus)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Over the past ten years he has participated in a number of meetings in the EU where they discussed the issue of armed conflicts, and the European position has always been to urge the warring parties to stop fighting, sit at the negotiating table, work for peace, negotiate and seek a diplomatic solution, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said at the UN.

And what is the position now that a war is raging in Europe? It's totally different. And not only is it completely different, but if you use the word peace, if you use the word negotiation, you get stigmatized right away,

Hungary's foreign minister pointed out in New York, adding that "we are all familiar with these terms: a spy, a Trojan horse or somebody's friend. This is a very bad approach".

The legitimacy of diplomacy becomes essentially contested. For us, diplomacy does not mean talking to those with whom we agree one hundred percent. This is not diplomacy, but something completely different. Diplomacy is about talking to everyone, even those with whom we disagree on major issues. That is an achievement,

Peter Szijjarto stressed  at the debate in the UN Security Council.

Cove photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto announces investment by Lightware at a press conference in the government lounge at Liszt Ferenc Airport on July 12, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)

 

Mindent egy helyen az Eb-ről

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Botos Katalin
idezojelektársadalom

Csak a tudásalapú társadalom lesz fenntartható

Botos Katalin avatarja

A nagy kérdés, hogy mire is kell széles rétegeket az oktatásügynek felkészítenie.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu