Uttering the Words 'Peace' or 'Negotiation' Stigmatizes

Over the past ten years he has participated in a number of meetings in the EU where they discussed the issue of armed conflicts, and the European position has always been to urge the warring parties to stop fighting, sit at the negotiating table, work for peace, negotiate and seek a diplomatic solution, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said at the UN.

And what is the position now that a war is raging in Europe? It's totally different. And not only is it completely different, but if you use the word peace, if you use the word negotiation, you get stigmatized right away,

Hungary's foreign minister pointed out in New York, adding that "we are all familiar with these terms: a spy, a Trojan horse or somebody's friend. This is a very bad approach".

The legitimacy of diplomacy becomes essentially contested. For us, diplomacy does not mean talking to those with whom we agree one hundred percent. This is not diplomacy, but something completely different. Diplomacy is about talking to everyone, even those with whom we disagree on major issues. That is an achievement,

Peter Szijjarto stressed at the debate in the UN Security Council.

Cove photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto announces investment by Lightware at a press conference in the government lounge at Liszt Ferenc Airport on July 12, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)