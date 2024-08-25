He indicated that it is necessary to take stock of the potential attacks expected on Hungary's sovereign foreign policy in the coming year. According to the minister, the political, physical, energy and economic security of our country will be under attack. He said that the strongest line of defense against political attacks has already been established in Brussels with the creation of the Patriots' Group in the European Parliament.

On the question of physical security, he said that Hungary had become the last obstacle to the untethered raging of war psychosis in Europe, but that the efforts of escalationists were also laying our country on the line. According to Szijjarto, the Hungarian peace mission has shown that although there is no solution to the war on the battlefield, there is still a chance for it to end at the negotiating table. He said that if the Democrats win in the US presidential election, the pressure on our country will be greater than ever before.

On energy security, he said that the word 'hypocrisy' best characterizes the behind the scenes, close cooperation between the EU and Russia. He recalled that Hungary had just barely managed to scrape out an exemption from oil sanctions. Meanwhile, the failure of the EU to protect Hungary and Slovakia after the Ukrainians cut off oil supplies to our country was a sign of the Bloc's fatal weakness.

The EU did not defend our country in that situation, indicating that the Ukrainian government was instructed by Brussels to make such a move,

the minister said. On the Paks investment, he said that it would enable Hungary to decouple itself from developments on the international market.