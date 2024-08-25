Hungary FM: Our Country Is Living Proof That Sovereignty Is an Existential Issue

"We have created a tradition in which we simultaneously hold a foreign policy review at the end of the summer and also take stock of the tasks that lie ahead in the next few months", Peter Szijjarto prefaced his assessment of Hungary's foreign policy scene in his presentation at the Tranzit Festival. The foreign minister stated that these are turbulent times politically, and that foreign policy has become a visibly more contentious area, making continued support crucial.
If we had not had that support in recent years, Hungarian foreign policy would be in a much more depressing state,
he noted.
There is room for maneuver within Hungary's foreign policy strategy, he stressed, adding that this space is expanding because Hungary continues to have a sovereign foreign policy. The past year's struggle to preserve the country's sovereignty had been successful, but had required an arduous and bloody fight.
It is worth examining why pursuing a sovereign foreign policy requires such a battle. If we look back at the past year - and we need look no further than our our immediate surroundings -, we can see that the world has become an even more dangerous place.