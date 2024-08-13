"When there was an assassination attempt against Fico and then against Trump, I told President Vucic to be prepared. Because something happens to everyone who wants peace in Ukraine, someone shoots at them," Vulin said. In his view, Vucic's life is threatened by those who want Serbia to give up military neutrality, impose sanctions against Russia, recognize Kosovo's independence and renounce Republika Srpska.

In the interview, Serbia's deputy prime minister also pointed out that for Serbia, BRICS is a chance and a real alternative to the European Union (EU). BRICS does not demand anything from Belgrade and can offer more than it asks for, he said.

He also told the Russian news agency that he believes Russia and Ukraine could have concluded a peace agreement in the spring of 2022 to bring an end to the conflict, but this did not happen due to interference by the West, which is not interested in a ceasefire.

Peace in Ukraine could have been achieved already at the Istanbul talks, at the beginning of the SWO. But this did not happen, because peace in Ukraine is decided by foreign countries and politicians who are not Ukrainians and who want to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian,

Serbia's deputy prime minister told RIA Novosti.

Cover photo: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (Photo: AFP/Vladimir Zivojinovic)