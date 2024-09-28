kormányválasztásmigráció
Austrians to Vote on Migration Policy This Weekend

Migration, security, and the Russia-Ukraine war will be the focus of Austria's parliamentary elections this weekend. According to Levente Szikra, lead analyst at the Budapest-based Center for Fundamental Rights, a collaboration between the two most popular parties - the Freedom Party and the People’s Party - would be a natural choice, as it has happened before.

2024. 09. 28. 14:08
Leaders of Austria’s political parties after a televised debate (Photo: AFP)
Austrians will vote for a new  National Council this Sunday, with results expected by the evening. Hiwever, the first preliminary results will be released shortly after 5 p.m., as polling stations close at 4 p.m. The stakes are high, as the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party (FPO) is currently leading the polls. The FPO is most popular on key issues that will likely determine voters' choices, with one of the most significant topics being migration and Islamism, according to Világgazdaság.

The popularity of the Freedom Party also demonstrates that there's substantial support among Austrians for restricting immigration. It's also worth noting that the Austrian People’s Party (OVP) takes a moderate stance on this issue. Let's not forget that current Chancellor Karl Nehammer supports Hungarian–Serbian cooperation in curbing migration. However, since the People’s Party has been in a coalition with the Greens, they've been forced to make compromises that have weakened their credibility on this issue,

– Levente Szikra, lead analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, told our newspaper. He added that this is why we’re seeing a rise in support for the Freedom Party, which was already evident during the European Parliament elections earlier this summer, and there’s a good chance it will carry over into the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The expert also highlighted that while the FPO is the favorite to win, recent polling shows that the People’s Party is also gaining ground, meaning the race for first place will come down to these two forces. According to Mr. Szikra, the other crucial issue is the Russia-Ukraine war.

Austria's stance on the war is particularly interesting because Austria is not a NATO member and has historically been one of the less confrontational neutral states. However, the current Austrian government supports sanctions against Russia, although there is quiet cooperation between Russian and Austrian businesses. If the FPO assumes power, Austria could make a clear shift toward a peace-oriented position. But we must remember that winning the election isn’t enough; they will need to be able to form a coalition, too, 

– the lead analyst explained.

It’s worth remembering that FPO has been in government several times before, so it is not as isolated as the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is in Germany. However, tensions have flared between the FPO and the People’s Party in recent years. Mr. Szikra called this an unfortunate development, pointing out that cooperation between the two parties not only makes sense but has also worked in the past. Moreover, such an alliance enjoys strong backing from the Austrian public.

I believe the FPO is open to a coalition with the People’s Party, but so far, the latter hasn’t shown much interest. Of course, everything hinges on the final seat count. For instance, if a grand coalition between the People’s Party and the Social Democrats secures a majority in parliament, that could come into play, as it’s a familiar part of Austria’s political tradition. No matter how things unfold, two things are certain: the current People’s Party–Greens coalition will lose its majority, and forming the next government won’t be easy.

– the lead analyst from the Center for Fundamental Rights explained.

 

Overwhelming majority opposes Islamism

People are growing increasingly frustrated with the spread of Islamism, which is weaving its way into the fabric of Austrian public life. A recent poll has revealed that a rising number of Austrians are calling for stronger state action to counter the spread of Islamism. According to a survey conducted by the Austrian daily Heute, 67% of respondents overall would support laws targeting this issue. What’s particularly intriguing is how supporters of different political parties responded to the question, the Hungarian Origó news site says.

Eighty-three percent of voters for the right-wing Freedom Party (FPO) supported laws to ban Islamism, while 74% of Green Party supporters, known for their liberal views, also favored such measures. The Beer Party followed with 73%, and the larger governing People’s Party saw 70% of its supporters backing such laws. Even among voters for the generally pro-immigration Social Democratic Party (SPÖ), 56% wanted stricter measures against Islamism.

Cover photo: Leaders of Austria’s political parties after a televised debate (Photo: AFP)

