Austrians to Vote on Migration Policy This Weekend

It’s worth remembering that FPO has been in government several times before, so it is not as isolated as the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is in Germany. However, tensions have flared between the FPO and the People’s Party in recent years. Mr. Szikra called this an unfortunate development, pointing out that cooperation between the two parties not only makes sense but has also worked in the past. Moreover, such an alliance enjoys strong backing from the Austrian public.

I believe the FPO is open to a coalition with the People’s Party, but so far, the latter hasn’t shown much interest. Of course, everything hinges on the final seat count. For instance, if a grand coalition between the People’s Party and the Social Democrats secures a majority in parliament, that could come into play, as it’s a familiar part of Austria’s political tradition. No matter how things unfold, two things are certain: the current People’s Party–Greens coalition will lose its majority, and forming the next government won’t be easy.

– the lead analyst from the Center for Fundamental Rights explained.

Overwhelming majority opposes Islamism

People are growing increasingly frustrated with the spread of Islamism, which is weaving its way into the fabric of Austrian public life. A recent poll has revealed that a rising number of Austrians are calling for stronger state action to counter the spread of Islamism. According to a survey conducted by the Austrian daily Heute, 67% of respondents overall would support laws targeting this issue. What’s particularly intriguing is how supporters of different political parties responded to the question, the Hungarian Origó news site says.

Eighty-three percent of voters for the right-wing Freedom Party (FPO) supported laws to ban Islamism, while 74% of Green Party supporters, known for their liberal views, also favored such measures. The Beer Party followed with 73%, and the larger governing People’s Party saw 70% of its supporters backing such laws. Even among voters for the generally pro-immigration Social Democratic Party (SPÖ), 56% wanted stricter measures against Islamism.

Cover photo: Leaders of Austria’s political parties after a televised debate (Photo: AFP)