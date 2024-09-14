Fidesz-KDNPMenczer TamásbevándorlásMagyar Péter
Communication Director Sends Tough Message to Peter Magyar

The president of the Tisza Party has betrayed the Hungarian people, says the communication director of the ruling Fidesz and Christian Democrats.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 09. 14. 13:31
MENCZER Tamás
Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh
"Enough of the lies about immigration. This is what Peter Magyar says. We agree," said Tamas Menczer, communication director of the ruling Fidesz and Christian Democrats, in a video posted on Facebook.

Today you claimed that the government rejects immigration only in words and that we are unable to protect our borders. Peti! There is that fence. Remember? The one you stood schmoozing in front of. Now, we built that. We built it when you were in Brussels, pocketing hefty salaries. Based on our decision, the borders are protected by police officers and border hunters, risking their lives. Do you think they are incompetent?! Are you attacking them in the back?!

the politician said in his message to Peter Magyar.

He highlighted that the police and border hunters have prevented one million border crossing attempts, for which they deserve thanks and respect, and not the lies and accusations thrown around by the president of the Tisza Party.

"The situation is clear. You want Brussels rules, because you think these rules are wonderful. You have posted that, and with this you are betraying the Hungarian people. We want security, because the Hungarian people are more important for us than Brussels' rules," Tamas Menczer added.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, communication director of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh )

 

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

