Hungary FM: International Politics Must Return to the Ground of Mutual Respect + Video

International politics must return to the ground of mutual respect, and diplomacy must take center stage again as this is the only path to ending the war in Ukraine, Hungary’s minister of foreign affairs and trade said in New York. Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting, FM Peter Szijjarto emphasized that Hungary has been living next to the Ukrainian war for two and a half years, directly facing its negative effects.

One and a half million refugees have come to our country, inflation has skyrocketed, and there are still 1,000 schools in Hungary where refugee children are enrolled,

– he stated. – And if we’re honest with ourselves, I think it’s clear that the response the global and European communities have tried has not brought peace, nor has it brought us any closer to it, he said. "Sanctions are hurting some European countries more than Russia, and we can also see that many Western European companies and countries are simply bypassing these sanctions," Mr. Szijjarto added.

The foreign minister argued that weapon deliveries have also failed to bring a solution and have only increased the number of casualties.

There is no military solution to the war in Ukraine. The solution lies at the negotiating table. That’s why we are in favor of a ceasefire and the start of peace talks,

– he remarked. He recalled that, following the outbreak of war, the Hungarian government had offered Hungary as a venue for peace negotiations between the warring sides. "We haven’t spoken of it since, but the invitation still stands," he said. FM Szijjarto criticized how anyone who even mentions the word “peace” is immediately attacked and labeled with derogatory terms, as seen with the Hungarian government. He expressed regret that, for some, peace has now become a term of derision. He also underlined that international politics must return to mutual respect and that diplomacy should be at the forefront once again. He explained that real diplomacy is not just about engaging with those who agree with you on everything, but about having a dialogue with everyone.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, speaking at the UN (Photo: AFP)