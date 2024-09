Territorial defense reservists and law enforcement students of the National University of Public Service worked enthusiastically and with discipline on the dams and levees to protect Hungarian settlements from the incursion of water, Hungary's Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky reported in a Facebook post. Soldiers were deployed for night duty at the following locations:

Pilismarot,

Mosonmagyarovar,

Szentendre,

Vac,

Hegyeshalom.