Fontos bejelentést tettek Budapesten: Bulgária és Románia január 1-jétől csatlakozhat a schengeni övezethez

Hungary FM Prepares for Tough Battle in Brussels

The EU Foreign Affairs Council met again in Brussels on Thursday, this time with the participation of foreign ministers, Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto posted on social media.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 11. 22. 12:22
SZIJJÁRTÓ Péter
Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto addresses the America Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) at the Business Forum in Budapest on November 20, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Kocsis)
Peter Szijjarto wrote earlier that he was to chair the meeting on Thursday, and that the Brussels bureaucracy had repeatedly and emphatically reminded him that he could not present the Hungarian position, but only say what is scripted.

Did they think this would hold me back? I guess ten years wasn't long enough for them to get to know me,

the foreign minister said. 

He added that Europe's competitiveness has been shattered over the past five years, and the tariffs imposed on Chinese electric auto industry companies could well see Europe losing out in the US-China-Europe economic triangle in the coming years.

Since we Hungarians do not want to be among the losers, we must implement a strategy of economic neutrality. I will certainly say this at the meeting,

Peter Szijjarto wrote.

