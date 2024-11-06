PM Orban in Talks with Uzbekistan's President on Bilateral Relations, International Issues

Cooperation between Hungary and Uzbekistan has seen spectacular development in recent years, and in 2021 the two counties raised relations to the level of strategic partnership, with regular high-level dialogue. This political process opened the way for Hungarian companies interested in the Uzbek market, the statement said.

Our cooperation in the energy sector is also expanding in several areas, and Uzbekistan is planning to join the so-called Green Energy Corridor project, which is crucial for Hungary's energy security,

said Bertalan Havasi, the Hungarian PM's press chief. Viktor Orban and Shavkat Mirziyoyev also discussed cooperation in water management, transport and education, and touched on current international issues, he added.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (l) and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks ahead of the summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Bishkek on November 6, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

