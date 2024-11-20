PM Orban: We Will Protect Hungary! + Video

"We, as the right-wing community, must also grow aware that the country has a lot to lose. What we have achieved is not natural. It can be reversed," Prime Minister Viuktor Orban said in a video posted on Facebook.

"It is difficult to imagine this now. We are strong, we are big, we have been doing it for a long time, we are rooted in it, things have become part of our lives. It is almost impossible to imagine that all of a sudden they will disappear and worse things will follow in their place," he said.

Because the new puppet government backed by Brussels will do what it will be required to do. The protection against migrants will be over, economic neutrality will be over, utility caps protection will be over, and I am only mentioning the most important things. The special emphasis on family support we have had so far will be over, but we, the right-wing community, must be able to feel this,

PM Orban stressed.

The Hungarian prime minister recently made an unexpected appearance in Paty, at a forum held by Tamas Menczer and Tamas Deutsch to promote public engagement in the national consultation.