Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor összehívta a Védelmi Tanácsot!

Orbán Viktorminiszterelnökgazdasági semlegességMAGYAR GAZDASÁG EREDMÉNYEIMagyarország
magyar

PM Orban: We Will Protect Hungary! + Video

"We, as the right-wing community, must also grow aware that the country has a lot to lose," Hungary's prime minister said.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 11. 20. 9:46
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks at the Paty stop on Fidesz's national consultation tour (Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks at the Paty stop on Fidesz's national consultation tour (Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"We, as the right-wing community, must also grow aware that the country has a lot to lose. What we have achieved is not natural. It can be reversed," Prime Minister Viuktor Orban said in a video posted on Facebook. 

"It is difficult to imagine this now. We are strong, we are big, we have been doing it for a long time, we are rooted in it, things have become part of our lives. It is almost impossible to imagine that all of a sudden they will disappear and worse things will follow in their place," he said.

Because the new puppet government backed by Brussels will do what it will be required to do. The protection against migrants will be over, economic neutrality will be over, utility caps protection will be over, and I am only mentioning the most important things. The special emphasis on family support we have had so far will be over, but we, the right-wing community, must be able to feel this,

PM Orban stressed.

The Hungarian prime minister recently made an unexpected appearance in Paty,  at a forum held by Tamas Menczer and Tamas Deutsch to promote public engagement in the national consultation.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Paty stop on Fidesz's national consultation tour (Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Lentulai Krisztián
idezojelekStumpf András

TÁVKAPCS / Stumpf Andriska, az elit maga

Lentulai Krisztián avatarja

A Mandiner kíváncsi volt a Válasz Online véleményére köcsögözés témakörében. Meg is érkezett, de nem tették az ablakba!

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu