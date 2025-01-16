2025 a Year of Strengthening Hungary's Economy + Video

Hungary has an exciting year ahead, Istvan Simicsko pointed out. The leader of the Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP) parliamentary group noted that the war, Brussels' flawed sanctions, and the ensuing energy crisis have severely weakened the economies of both Europe and Hungary. As a result, the European Union has fallen into a significant competitive disadvantage compared to the world’s major power centers.

At the same time, he expressed optimism about international political developments, suggesting that the shift in US politics has brought the resolution of the Russia–Ukraine war within reach.