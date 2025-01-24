Adaptive HussarsSzalay-Bobrovniczky KristófMagyar Honvédség (MH)honvédelemtoborzás
magyar

Hungary DM Announces Defense Forces' Goals for 2025

Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky reviewed last year’s achievements and this year’s objectives on his social media page.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: facebook2025. 01. 24. 10:32
Illustration (Source: Facebook/Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky)
"The defense forces are strong, Hungary is secure," Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky stated on social media following the summary of the 2024 defense planning conference.

Key Achievements from 2024

The defense minister highlighted several milestones of last year, attributing the successes to a strong recruitment campaign and the arrival of state-of-the-art technology. Thousands joined the Territorial Reserve Service, and all ordered advanced equipment was delivered, including:

  • PzH2000 self-propelled artillery guns
  • Carl Gustav anti-tank weapons
  • NASAMS air defense systems
  • ELTA radars

According to the minister, the new equipment introduced a new way of thinking, evidenced by the Hungarian Defense Forces’ accomplishments in 2024:

  • Hungary successfully led the Eufor Althea mission in Bosnia-Herzegovina
  • Hungarian Gripen fighter jets carried out air policing missions in Slovakia, Slovenia, and the Baltic states
  • 161 high schools joined the Defense Cadet Program
  • Nationwide, 15,000 students in 141 schools are now learning defense studies.

Goals for 2025

The Ministry of Defense has set ambitious goals for the upcoming year, including: continued recruitment efforts, Adaptive Hussars comprehensive government-military exercises, further strengthening the defense forces and increasing their real combat capabilities.

Cover Photo: Illustration (Source: Facebook/Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky)

