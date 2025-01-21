Donald TrumpbékegenderőrületSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: Donald Trump's First Executive Orders Make Clear Pro-War, Pro-Migration Madness Is Over

It is clear from US President Donald Trump's first executive orders that pro-war and pro-migration madness has come to an end and the era of peace, security, national sovereignty and common sense has come in instead, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in Budapest on Thursday.

Edmár Attila
2025. 01. 21. 16:31
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The United States has a new president and a new era has begun, the foreign minister emphasized. "It is clear from US President Donald Trump's first executive orders that pro-war and pro-migration madness has come to an end and the era of peace, security, national sovereignty and common sense has come in instead," he said, adding that 

in recent years, Hungary has battled not to be pushed into war, nor to be forced to accept migrants. Further, the country has fought against being forced into gender madness and to expose our children to it.

Peter Szijjarto recalled that Hungarians have fought many battles over the years to this end, noting that it is welcome that the US president has similar views on these issues, and that he wants peace and security and respects national sovereignty. Also, he thinks the same as we do: a person is born male or female, he added.

Hungary, he said, will double down on its political ambitions to live in peace here in Europe and ensure that everyone respects national sovereignty. Hungary will also work to ensure that the family is seen as society's bedrock.

Peter Szijjarto highlighted that Hungary will pursue its strategy of economic neutrality, enabling the country to continue setting investment records and provide a job to anyone who wants one.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekMajka

Az elvek, ó, az elvek!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Majka az RTL pénzesője után azonnal rájött, hogyan kell mostantól szórakoztatni.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.