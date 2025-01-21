Hungary FM: Donald Trump's First Executive Orders Make Clear Pro-War, Pro-Migration Madness Is Over

The United States has a new president and a new era has begun, the foreign minister emphasized. "It is clear from US President Donald Trump's first executive orders that pro-war and pro-migration madness has come to an end and the era of peace, security, national sovereignty and common sense has come in instead," he said, adding that

in recent years, Hungary has battled not to be pushed into war, nor to be forced to accept migrants. Further, the country has fought against being forced into gender madness and to expose our children to it.

Peter Szijjarto recalled that Hungarians have fought many battles over the years to this end, noting that it is welcome that the US president has similar views on these issues, and that he wants peace and security and respects national sovereignty. Also, he thinks the same as we do: a person is born male or female, he added.

Hungary, he said, will double down on its political ambitions to live in peace here in Europe and ensure that everyone respects national sovereignty. Hungary will also work to ensure that the family is seen as society's bedrock.

Peter Szijjarto highlighted that Hungary will pursue its strategy of economic neutrality, enabling the country to continue setting investment records and provide a job to anyone who wants one.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)