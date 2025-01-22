Dömötör CsabaEurópai ParalamentMagyarország
Nobody Cares About Criticisms of Hungary Anymore, Except the Hungarian Left

Hungarian Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor shared a post on social media about the nearly empty chamber of the European Parliament during a debate. “We’ve reached the point where this witch-hunt doesn't even interest the political groups who initiated it."

2025. 01. 22.
Csaba Domotor, Fidesz MEP, holding a press conference in Strasbourg on December 18, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar).
Can you believe, they’re debating Hungary again in the European Parliament. For roughly the 127th time. As if there weren’t enough other pressing issues, like the European economy, the energy supply, or reaching a peace in the ongoing war through negotiations,

he commented, adding

We’ve reached the point where even the European Parliamentary political groups initiating these witch-hunt-style debates don’t care anymore. In the photo, you can see MEP Csaba Molnar from DK (Democratic Coalition), speaking against Hungary as usual, alongside Daniel Freund, the German Green MEP who is constantly tasked with slamming Hungary. This chamber deserves better than this.

Cover Photo: Csaba Domotor, Fidesz MEP, holding a press conference in Strasbourg on December 18, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar).

