PM Orban: Brussels' Decision Is Bad for Both Hungary and Slovakia

Following talks with Slovak Prime Minister Rober Fico in Bratislava, Hungary's prime minister published a post on social media.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 01. 22. 9:44
Viktor Orban held talks with Robert Fico in Bratislava (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)
Our farmers will be ruined if Brussels bureaucrats allow Ukrainian agricultural products to enter the European Union market without restrictions. This is bad for Hungary and bad for Slovakia. It is out of the question!

the Hungarian prime minister wrote in a post on social media after his visit to Bratislava.

 

As Magyar Nemzet reported, Viktor Orban stated in Bratislava that Ukraine's NATO membership is tantamount to war, and that Ukraine's NATO membership is not on the agenda and will not be.

