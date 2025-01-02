Shameful Move by Brussels

In its statement, the League described the decision as a shameful attack. The party, which was among the first last summer to join the European Parliament's Patriots for Europe group, reaffirmed its stance. Paolo Borchia, the League's leader in the European Parliament, emphasized in a separate statement that they support the Patriots' efforts to revisit the issue in the European Parliament.

The withholding of funds is merely an excuse to target Budapest. We are convinced that this is nothing more than a new tool to oppose the democratically, widely elected Hungarian government that the European elites dislike. The League stands with Orban,

– Paolo Borchia declared.

According to an earlier statement by the spokesperson of the European Commission, Hungary stands to lose €1.04 billion in EU funding under the rule-of-law mechanism.

Hungary's EU Affairs Minister, Janos Boka, highlighted on social media that the Hungarian government has met all the conditions required to access EU funds.

The funds owed to Hungary and the Hungarian people are being withheld by Brussels for political reasons. But as long as Hungary has a national-minded, and sovereign government, it will not lose a single euro cent. The Hungarian government has already secured over €12 billion in EU funding through hard-fought battles. Hungary is among the leading member states in utilizing these funds. Hungary will use every legal and political tool To obtain the remaining resources,

– Mr. Boka said.



Cover photo: Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (Photo: AFP)