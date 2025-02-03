PM Orban: Head to Brussels!

Viktor Orban took to social media to share a post and a photo with the caption: Head to Brussels! In the post he wrote:

The world has changed a lot since the EU summit in December. Our goal is for Hungary to be a winner of change. Even if the Brussels bureaucrats don't like it.

As Magyar Nemzet also reported, Prime Minister Viktor Orban will hold talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels on Monday, the prime minister's press chief has confirmed. The bilateral meeting has also been announced on NATO's official website. Bertalan Havasi told MTI that

Viktor Orban will also attend an informal meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on February 3.

EU heads of state and government will gather at the Egmost Palace to discuss Europe's defense. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has also been invited to the working lunch, while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will attend a dinner, according to the website of the Council of the EU.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)