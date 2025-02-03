NATOBrüsszelOrbán Viktor
magyar

PM Orban: Head to Brussels!

PM Orban to attend an informal meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on February 3.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 02. 03. 10:45
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Viktor Orban took to social media to share a post and a photo with the caption: Head to Brussels! In the post he wrote:

The world has changed a lot since the EU summit in December. Our goal is for Hungary to be a winner of change. Even if the Brussels bureaucrats don't like it. 

As Magyar Nemzet also reported, Prime Minister Viktor Orban will hold talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels on Monday, the prime minister's press chief has confirmed. The bilateral meeting has also been announced on NATO's official website. Bertalan Havasi told MTI that

Viktor Orban will also attend an informal meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on February 3.

EU heads of state and government will gather at the Egmost Palace to discuss Europe's defense. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has also been invited to the working lunch, while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will attend a dinner, according to the website of the Council of the EU.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekKrasznahorkai László

Krasznahorkai meg a sok szemétláda magyar

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

A pokolba tényleg a gyűlöleten át vezet az út.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.