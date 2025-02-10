Fidesz-KDNPTisza PártMagyar Péter
magyar

Tamas Menczer: Take Your Pick

The government extends the rural home renovation program to pensioners, while Peter Magyar, following Brussels’s orders, would take away the 13th-month pension.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: Facebook/MTI2025. 02. 10. 10:43
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"After defending utility cost reductions and reinstating the 13th-month pension, the government is now extending the rural home renovation program to pensioners. In contrast, Peter Magyar looks down on the elderly and would take away their 13th-month pension," the Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) communications director said in a video posted on his Facebook page on Sunday.

Tamas Menczer emphasized that the rural home renovation program affects 600,000 elderly people, each eligible for a three-million-forint (about 7,500 euros) subsidy to renovate their homes.

"Meanwhile, from Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar, the elderly can expect disdain, as he has referred to them as a 'pensioner commando',”

Menczer claimed.

The video includes an audio recording of Peter Magyar at an event, where he is heard saying: “I’ll sic my pensioner commando on you.”

Menczer also alleged that Peter Magyar believes elderly people "smell bad." To support this claim, the video includes another recording in which Magyar says: "People and their breath stink."

Furthermore, Menczer mentioned that Peter Magyar has told the elderly to "buy themselves a new grandchild" when they asked him to bring them back to Hungary. 

The Fidesz-KDNP communications director stressed that the Tisza Party leader does not like elderly people, a claim supposedly confirmed by his own advisor, agricultural entrepreneur Gyorgy Rasko. In the video, Rasko is heard saying: 

“Peter Magyar has clearly stated that for him, the upper age limit is 40-45 years” and “he doesn’t like elderly people either.”

Menczer concluded by saying that Peter Magyar disrespects the elderly and, under Brussels’s orders, would take away their 13th-month pension—something the Hungarian government will not allow to happen.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar, head of the Tisza Party (Photo: MTI/ Attila Polyak)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekIndia

Megkérdezi majd valaki?

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Publicistánk újabb blogbejegyzése.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu