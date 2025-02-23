Menczer TamásVolodimir ZelenkszijOrbán Viktor
Tamas Menczer: They Should Have Listened to Viktor Orban

Donald Trump arrives, negotiates, and pro-war Brussels is left out.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 02. 23. 10:41
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)
Before Donald Trump took office, Viktor Orban advised Brussels—even in writing—to change course, reduce war tensions, and take steps toward a ceasefire and peace talks, because Trump would pursue this direction, Tamas Menczer noted in a social media post. The Fidesz–Christian Democrats (KDNP) communications director added:

Brussels rejected the proposal. The consequence: Donald Trump arrived, is negotiating, and pro-war Brussels is left out of the process.

Menczer also recalled that

Viktor Orban offered to help Volodymyr Zelensky in negotiating with Donald Trump. Zelensky rudely and impolitely rejected the offer. The consequence: Trump called Zelensky a dictator who does not hold elections.

The politician emphasized the take away:

It would have been better if they had listened to Viktor Orban! The prime minister isn’t just right—he will be proven right! The war supporters belong to the past. The future lies in the peace-oriented alliance of Viktor Orban and Donald Trump!"

Cover photo: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)

