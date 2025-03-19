UkrajnaEUEurópaDemokratikus Koalícióháború
magyar

DK Party: Vote 'Yes" to Ukraine’s EU Membership

Despite numerous arguments against Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, Ferenc Gyurcsany’s Democratic Coalition (DK) party continues to pursue a strongly pro-Ukraine policy. According to party MEP Klara Dobrev, Kyiv’s European integration is in Hungary’s national interest and Hungarian's should show support by voting "yes".

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: MTI2025. 03. 19. 16:59
Klara Dobrev, MEP of Democratic Coalition (DK) party, speaking at the European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg on October 22, 2024. (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Klara Dobrev, MEP of Hungary's opposition Democratic Coalition (DK), spoke at a press conference about the party’s stance, emphasizing that Ukraine’s path to Europe will open once all membership criteria are met. According to MTI, the left-wing politician stood by Ukraine and reaffirmed DK’s position that 

Ukraine’s EU accession is in Hungary’s national interest.

As previously reported, the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs has calculated that Hungary’s share of the costs for Ukraine’s accession and post-war reconstruction over the next five years would amount to €48.1 billion, which is 68% of Hungary’s 2023 national budget. Additionally, Magyar Nemzet warned that Ukraine’s membership could lead to an influx of some of the most violent armed criminal groups into the EU.

Europe will inherit an actual war from Ukraine, as the Ukrainian mafia and soldiers losing their jobs following the end of the war will turn to organized crime and spread across European countries,

intelligence expert Laszlo Foldi told Magyar Nemzet.

Cover photo: Klara Dobrev, MEP of Democratic Coalition (DK) party, speaking at the European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg on October 22, 2024. (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Kárpáti András
idezojelekSzendi

Egy zsírleszívás emlékiratai

Kárpáti András avatarja

A magyar vezérkari főnök példát vett a hollywoodi színésznőkről.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.