DK Party: Vote 'Yes" to Ukraine’s EU Membership

Klara Dobrev, MEP of Hungary's opposition Democratic Coalition (DK), spoke at a press conference about the party’s stance, emphasizing that Ukraine’s path to Europe will open once all membership criteria are met. According to MTI, the left-wing politician stood by Ukraine and reaffirmed DK’s position that

Ukraine’s EU accession is in Hungary’s national interest.

As previously reported, the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs has calculated that Hungary’s share of the costs for Ukraine’s accession and post-war reconstruction over the next five years would amount to €48.1 billion, which is 68% of Hungary’s 2023 national budget. Additionally, Magyar Nemzet warned that Ukraine’s membership could lead to an influx of some of the most violent armed criminal groups into the EU.

Europe will inherit an actual war from Ukraine, as the Ukrainian mafia and soldiers losing their jobs following the end of the war will turn to organized crime and spread across European countries,

intelligence expert Laszlo Foldi told Magyar Nemzet.

Cover photo: Klara Dobrev, MEP of Democratic Coalition (DK) party, speaking at the European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg on October 22, 2024. (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)