Even Washington Praises Hungary's Family Support Policies + Video

Hungary’s unique family support measures are now being recognized as exemplary in the United States as well, stated Zsofia Koncz, state secretary for families at the Ministry of Culture and Innovation, following her visit to Washington. She shared her experiences on the Hungarian news channel M1 on Tuesday.

The state secretary said that during her visit to Washington, she held several bilateral meetings and attended an event organized by the UN Commission on the Status of Women. She reported that Hungary’s unique, wide-ranging family support policies were welcomed with great enthusiasm.

Koncz highlighted the three key pillars of Hungary’s family support system: improving families' financial well-being, supporting homeownership and helping families balance work and family life.

She emphasized that the Hungarian government pays special attention to mothers, particularly through its tax exemption package. Personal income tax (szja) exemptions already assist young people in starting a family, beginning with tax exemption for those under 25. This is followed by exemptions for mothers under 30 and mothers with two or three children. Additionally, the government has doubled family tax benefits.

Koncz also mentioned that Elon Musk, American tech billionaire and advisor to President Donald Trump, commented on Hungary’s income tax exemption for mothers, calling it a “good idea.” Additionally, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has long spoken highly of Hungary’s family policies.

The state secretary also emphasized that Hungary’s family support system is unique because of its flexibility. Families can choose how they receive support. If beneficiaries wish to return to work, they can rely on Hungary’s expanding childcare system. Since 2010, the number of daycares in Hungary has doubled, and they are now available in 3.5 times more municipalities than 15 years ago. Koncz also pointed out that

since 2010, the employment rate of mothers with young children in Hungary has risen from 66% to 80%.

The Hungarian family support system has had a positive impact on demographic trends, she stated. Many European countries facing low birth rates have turned to migration since 2015 to address population decline, Hungary supports families instead. Eurostat data confirmed that Hungary had the third-highest fertility rate in the EU in 2023. Hungary’s success in boosting birth rates was applauded in Washington.