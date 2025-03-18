Koncz ZsófiaWashingtoncsaládpolitika
magyar

Even Washington Praises Hungary's Family Support Policies + Video

In 2023, Hungary had the third-highest fertility rate in the EU, according to Eurostat.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: MTI2025. 03. 18. 16:39
Illustration (Photo: Pexels)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Hungary’s unique family support measures are now being recognized as exemplary in the United States as well, stated Zsofia Koncz, state secretary for families at the Ministry of Culture and Innovation, following her visit to Washington. She shared her experiences on the Hungarian news channel M1 on Tuesday.

The state secretary said that during her visit to Washington, she held several bilateral meetings and attended an event organized by the UN Commission on the Status of Women. She reported that Hungary’s unique, wide-ranging family support policies were welcomed with great enthusiasm.

Koncz highlighted the three key pillars of Hungary’s family support system: improving families' financial well-being, supporting homeownership and helping families balance work and family life.

She emphasized that the Hungarian government pays special attention to mothers, particularly through its tax exemption package. Personal income tax (szja) exemptions already assist young people in starting a family, beginning with tax exemption for those under 25. This is followed by exemptions for mothers under 30 and mothers with two or three children. Additionally, the government has doubled family tax benefits.

Koncz also mentioned that Elon Musk, American tech billionaire and advisor to President Donald Trump, commented on Hungary’s income tax exemption for mothers, calling it a “good idea.” Additionally, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has long spoken highly of Hungary’s family policies.

The state secretary also emphasized that Hungary’s family support system is unique because of its flexibility. Families can choose how they receive support. If beneficiaries wish to return to work, they can rely on Hungary’s expanding childcare system. Since 2010, the number of daycares in Hungary has doubled, and they are now available in 3.5 times more municipalities than 15 years ago. Koncz also pointed out that 

since 2010, the employment rate of mothers with young children in Hungary has risen from 66% to 80%.

The Hungarian family support system has had a positive impact on demographic trends, she stated. Many European countries facing low birth rates have turned to migration since 2015 to address population decline, Hungary supports families instead. Eurostat data confirmed that Hungary had the third-highest fertility rate in the EU in 2023. Hungary’s success in boosting birth rates was applauded in Washington.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Pexels)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekParlament

Gyorsreakció 2.

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Bányai Gábor, a Fidesz képviselője, aki csodával határos módon élte túl a Covidot, rosszul lett a füstgyertyáktól.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.