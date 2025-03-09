Tamas Deutsch Puts Peter Magyar in His Place Again

Tamas Deutsch harshly criticized Peter Magyar and those advocating for Ukraine’s accelerated EU accession. The leader of the Fidesz–KDNP delegation in the European Parliament expressed strong opinions in a Facebook post, stating that Magyar and his associates are merely executing the European People Party (EPP) leader Manfred Weber’s political agenda.

MEP Tamas Deutsch: Peter Magyar and Tisza Party MEPs are carrying out Manfred Weber's orders. (Photo: NurPhoto via AFP)

Deutsch: Hungarians Will Decide, Not Brussels

According to the politician, Peter Magyar tries to downplay the issue by calling Ukraine’s EU membership a "fake problem." However, Deutsch believes this is merely a distraction from the fact that the Hungarian Left actually supports the continuation of the war and Ukraine’s fast-track admission into the European Union.

If Ukraine is admitted to the European Union, it will mean Europe’s collapse—along with the Hungarian economy,

Deutsch wrote in his post, emphasizing that this is why the Hungarian government did not even support the start of accession negotiations with Ukraine.

He stressed that the fate and finances of Hungarians should not be decided by Brussels or Weber but by the Hungarian people themselves.

To ensure this, the government is launching a consultative vote on Ukraine’s EU membership, giving Hungarian voters the opportunity to express their opinion.

At the end of his post, MEP Tamas Deutsch addressed a sarcastic message to Peter Magyar:

Good luck with your struggles, Mr. Magyar!

Cover photo: Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch (Photo: AFP)