Deutsch TamásEurópai ParlamentMagyar Péter
magyar

Tamas Deutsch Puts Peter Magyar in His Place Again

The Hungarian government is launching a consultative vote on Ukraine’s EU membership. According to Fidesz MEP and delegation leader Tamas Deutsch, Peter Magyar and his fellow Tisza Party MEPs are carrying out Manfred Weber’s expectations while supporting the continuation of the war.

Wiedermann Béla
2025. 03. 09. 15:28
Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Tamas Deutsch harshly criticized Peter Magyar and those advocating for Ukraine’s accelerated EU accession. The leader of the Fidesz–KDNP delegation in the European Parliament expressed strong opinions in a Facebook post, stating that Magyar and his associates are merely executing the European People Party (EPP) leader Manfred Weber’s political agenda.

Deutsch Tamás: Magyarék Weber parancsára cselekszenek
MEP Tamas Deutsch: Peter Magyar and Tisza Party MEPs are carrying out Manfred Weber's orders. (Photo: NurPhoto via AFP)

Deutsch: Hungarians Will Decide, Not Brussels

According to the politician, Peter Magyar tries to downplay the issue by calling Ukraine’s EU membership a "fake problem." However, Deutsch believes this is merely a distraction from the fact that the Hungarian Left actually supports the continuation of the war and Ukraine’s fast-track admission into the European Union.

If Ukraine is admitted to the European Union, it will mean Europe’s collapse—along with the Hungarian economy,

Deutsch wrote in his post, emphasizing that this is why the Hungarian government did not even support the start of accession negotiations with Ukraine.

He stressed that the fate and finances of Hungarians should not be decided by Brussels or Weber but by the Hungarian people themselves.

To ensure this, the government is launching a consultative vote on Ukraine’s EU membership, giving Hungarian voters the opportunity to express their opinion.

At the end of his post, MEP Tamas Deutsch addressed a sarcastic message to Peter Magyar:

Good luck with your struggles, Mr. Magyar!

 

Cover photo: Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch (Photo: AFP)

 

 

 

 

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Megyeri Dávid
idezojelekkormány

A balos színész kormánypárti politikusokat dicsért

Megyeri Dávid avatarja

A ködös rágalmak, hamis vádak tényként való feltüntetése a rákosista koncepciós perek világát idézi.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.