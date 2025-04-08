UkrajnaGulyás GergelyEurópai Bizottság
Gulyas: Brussels Bucks Protocol in Accelerating Ukraine’s EU Accession

"In the case of Ukraine’s accelerated accession to the European Union, Brussels wants to circumvent the practices applied so far," Gergely Gulyas, Minister heading the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Office, said on Monday in Dunakeszi.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: MTI2025. 04. 08. 13:21
At the Dunakeszi stop of Fidesz’s nationwide tour, Minister Gergely Gulyas said the European Union has so far respected rules stating that a candidate country must meet the criteria for accession and obtain the unanimous consent of all member states. He emphasized:

Ukraine’s accession would have a far more direct and significant impact on Hungary than any other EU enlargement, which is why we believe it’s important to ask the opinion of the voters.

Justice Minister Bence Tuzson, who also serves as the region’s Fidesz MP and host of the Dunakeszi forum, added that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen now speaks as though Ukraine were already a member of the EU — treating it as if it were a natural fact.

The minister questioned whether a country can be admitted into the EU while it is at war and without consulting the European people. He added that this is why the Hungarian government decided to initiate a public opinion vote on whether Hungarian citizens want Ukraine to become a member of the European Union.

Cover photo: Gergely Gulyas, Minister heading the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office and Bence Tuzson, Justice Minister, Fidesz MP and host of the public forum in Dunakeszi, hold a press conference on April 7, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Kocsis)

 

