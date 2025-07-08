Európai ParalamentPatrióták Európáértbevándorlásnemzeti szuverenitás
magyar

The Patriots for Europe EP Party Group Brings Change

July 8, 2024, marked a historic turning point in European politics: the Patriots for Europe party group was established, becoming the third-largest group in the European Parliament. Based on the principles of the Patriots' manifesto signed in Vienna, this new political force supports a Europe of sovereign nation-states, standing in opposition to federalist ambitions. Since then, the group has continued to grow, with a clear goal: to bring fundamental change to the functioning of the EU.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 08. 18:40
Patriots Summit in France (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, July 8, 2024, was a historic day in European politics. On that day a year ago, patriots joined forces to form the largest patriotic party group ever to exist in the European Parliament. Kinga Gal, the group's first vice-president, announced that the Patriots’ program and political creed are based on the manifesto adopted in Vienna by three key national party leaders: Andrej Babis (ANO, Czech Republic), Herbert Kickl (FPO, Austria), and Viktor Orban (Fidesz, Hungary). The manifesto clearly states their belief in Europe’s future: they want a strong Europe built on sovereign nation-states and firmly reject the federalist, centralizing ambitions from Brussels.

A Patrióták Európáért politikusai (Fotó: AFP)
Patriots for Europe politicians (Photo: AFP)

The Patriots for Europe Party Group Was Founded One Year Ago

The formation of the European Parliamentary group was announced on June 30, 2024, at a press conference in Vienna by founders Herbert Kickl (FPO), Viktor Orban (Fidesz), and Andrej Babis (ANO). The three leaders signed a “patriotic manifesto” outlining the group’s political goals, including the protection of national sovereignty, the fight against illegal migration, and a revision of the European Green Deal.

On July 8 of last year, 84 representatives from 14 parties across 12 member states joined the Patriots for Europe, making it the third-largest group in the European Parliament.

Jordan Bardella, leader of France’s National Rally, became president of the Patriots for Europe. At the founding meeting, Kinga Gal (Fidesz) was elected first vice-president, along with co-vice-presidents Roberto Vannacci (Lega), Klara Dostalova (ANO), Sebastien Stoteler (PVV), and Anders Vistisen (Danish People’s Party). At the press conference following the meeting, Kinga Gal emphasized:

“Patriots for Europe has become the third-largest group in the European Parliament and the largest patriotic party group ever to exist in the EU Parliament. Our goal is to bring change to EU politics.”

The Party Group Quickly Grew

In October, MEPs from Poland’s Konfederacja announced they were joining the Patriots for Europe group, bringing the party family’s membership to 86 MEPs from 13 countries and 14 parties by October 2024.

We represent millions of Europeans who want change in Europe. We will be their voice for the next five years,

Kinga Gal stated.

A Patrióták Európáért pártcsalád
Some members of the Patriots for Europe party group in October 2024 (Photo: Facebook)

Formation of the Party for European Patriots

In November last year, the Patriots.EU party held its general assembly in Paris. This followed several key steps that paved the way for the new political force. The European Parliament elections had strengthened right-wing conservative parties, and subsequently, on June 30, 2024, Herbert Kickl, Viktor Orban, and Andrej Babis announced the formation of the Patriots for Europe parliamentary group in Vienna. The new political force aims to amplify the voice of patriots in Europe and give new direction to the continent’s political community, Magyar Nemzet reported

Four milestones made 2024 an outstanding year for the patriots’ movement:

One was the victory of Hungarian patriots' in the European Parliament elections, which strengthened the movement's support and legitimacy. Next the establishment of the Patriots for Europe parliamentary group in Europe, enabled the representation of shared values in the EP. The third milestone was Donald Trump's return to the White House, which gives new momentum to international cooperation among Western patriots. But the founding of the party in Paris, is considered the most significant step.

The founders declared that their goal is to strengthen the representation of national interests, reform European integration, and defend sovereignty and traditional values. They emphasized that the EU’s current structures often ignore member state sovereignty, and the party aims to change this.


A Call for Stricter Migration Policy at Meeting in Budapest

In December last year, the Patriots for Europe group, which sees the future of the EU as a bloc of strong nation-states, held an external meeting in Budapest. The Budapest Declaration called for effective external border protection and demanded a complete ban on illegal border crossings.

Attila Kovacs, EU Research Director at the Center for Fundamental Rights, commented on the party group that:

This alliance and the cooperation among its parties are natural because they are based on shared foundations.

He also emphasized that these parties are united by respect for Europe’s Judeo-Christian heritage, wanting a European Union built upon these traditions. Kovacs added that the Patriots group is connected by a commitment to the importance of nations, state sovereignty, family protection, family policy, addressing demographic challenges, and, not least, the urgent need for peace in the current global environment.

Rally in Madrid in February

The event’s motto echoed Donald Trump’s election campaign slogan with a twist:

“Make Europe Great Again.”

Vajk Farkas, head of the Madrid office of the Center for Fundamental Rights, emphasized:

The Patriots for Europe are today the only real opposition to the globalist elite governing Brussels. Von der Leyen and Manfred Weber and their allies cannot tolerate having an opposition, so much so that they do not shy away from using anti-democratic means against them.

 The entire article on this can be read here.

Patriots' Meeting in Athens in May

In Athens, the cradle of democracy, the group held an external meeting discussing key issues such as illegal migration and the role of political activist groups (so-called NGOs). At the end of the meeting, they adopted the Patriot Declaration on the Protection of Freedom of Speech and Democratic Values, committing to defend member state sovereignty and rejecting the support of pseudo-civil, political activist NGOs.

Patriots Demand Peace, Freedom and Prosperity

In June 2025, after their rally in Fontainebleau, France, the leaders of the patriotic European parties issued a joint statement summarizing their proposals to strengthen Europe in nine points. They emphasized that while most nations are basing their policies on protecting their own interests, the EU remains stuck in the past, pursuing policies that risk pushing Europe and its nations off the world stage.

The Patriots highlighted that the European Commission’s policies, particularly the Green Deal, harm the European economy, farmers and businesses, and therefore they call for industrial development and energy sovereignty.

"Europe should play a mediating and supportive role in ending the conflict in the region,”
 

the statement reads.

Patriots' Joint Declaration at end of June 

Ahead of the June 26–27 European Council meeting, the member parties of the Patriots alliance issued a statement expressing their unity and outlining their shared vision of ensuring peace, security and prosperity for European citizens.

Patriot leaders expressed concern over rising energy prices in Europe and declining competitiveness, 

finding it alarming that, contrary to the direction outlined in the Budapest Declaration on a New Competitiveness Deal, the European Commission is proposing measures under REPowerEU that would further increase energy prices, jeopardize energy security, and harm Europe’s competitiveness.

The Patriots group called on the Commission to conduct impact assessments and to step up measures to reduce energy prices. The leaders also reiterated their position that Ukraine’s EU membership raises serious concerns due to its unpredictable consequences, particularly regarding agriculture, food security, labor markets and the security of member states.

Ahead of the start of Denmark's EU presidency, the Patriots confirmed their rejection of any proposals for EU joint borrowing and common debt that would infringe on member state sovereignty.

Cover Photo: Patriots Summit in France (Source: Facebook)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekMagyar Péter

Megszereztem Magyar Péter jegyzőkönyvét

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Fontos kordokumentum.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu