The Patriots for Europe EP Party Group Brings Change

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, July 8, 2024, was a historic day in European politics. On that day a year ago, patriots joined forces to form the largest patriotic party group ever to exist in the European Parliament. Kinga Gal, the group's first vice-president, announced that the Patriots’ program and political creed are based on the manifesto adopted in Vienna by three key national party leaders: Andrej Babis (ANO, Czech Republic), Herbert Kickl (FPO, Austria), and Viktor Orban (Fidesz, Hungary). The manifesto clearly states their belief in Europe’s future: they want a strong Europe built on sovereign nation-states and firmly reject the federalist, centralizing ambitions from Brussels.

Patriots for Europe politicians (Photo: AFP)

The Patriots for Europe Party Group Was Founded One Year Ago

The formation of the European Parliamentary group was announced on June 30, 2024, at a press conference in Vienna by founders Herbert Kickl (FPO), Viktor Orban (Fidesz), and Andrej Babis (ANO). The three leaders signed a “patriotic manifesto” outlining the group’s political goals, including the protection of national sovereignty, the fight against illegal migration, and a revision of the European Green Deal.

On July 8 of last year, 84 representatives from 14 parties across 12 member states joined the Patriots for Europe, making it the third-largest group in the European Parliament.

Jordan Bardella, leader of France’s National Rally, became president of the Patriots for Europe. At the founding meeting, Kinga Gal (Fidesz) was elected first vice-president, along with co-vice-presidents Roberto Vannacci (Lega), Klara Dostalova (ANO), Sebastien Stoteler (PVV), and Anders Vistisen (Danish People’s Party). At the press conference following the meeting, Kinga Gal emphasized:

“Patriots for Europe has become the third-largest group in the European Parliament and the largest patriotic party group ever to exist in the EU Parliament. Our goal is to bring change to EU politics.”

The Party Group Quickly Grew

In October, MEPs from Poland’s Konfederacja announced they were joining the Patriots for Europe group, bringing the party family’s membership to 86 MEPs from 13 countries and 14 parties by October 2024.

We represent millions of Europeans who want change in Europe. We will be their voice for the next five years,

Kinga Gal stated.

Some members of the Patriots for Europe party group in October 2024 (Photo: Facebook)

Formation of the Party for European Patriots

In November last year, the Patriots.EU party held its general assembly in Paris. This followed several key steps that paved the way for the new political force. The European Parliament elections had strengthened right-wing conservative parties, and subsequently, on June 30, 2024, Herbert Kickl, Viktor Orban, and Andrej Babis announced the formation of the Patriots for Europe parliamentary group in Vienna. The new political force aims to amplify the voice of patriots in Europe and give new direction to the continent’s political community, Magyar Nemzet reported

Four milestones made 2024 an outstanding year for the patriots’ movement:

One was the victory of Hungarian patriots' in the European Parliament elections, which strengthened the movement's support and legitimacy. Next the establishment of the Patriots for Europe parliamentary group in Europe, enabled the representation of shared values in the EP. The third milestone was Donald Trump's return to the White House, which gives new momentum to international cooperation among Western patriots. But the founding of the party in Paris, is considered the most significant step.

The founders declared that their goal is to strengthen the representation of national interests, reform European integration, and defend sovereignty and traditional values. They emphasized that the EU’s current structures often ignore member state sovereignty, and the party aims to change this.





A Call for Stricter Migration Policy at Meeting in Budapest

In December last year, the Patriots for Europe group, which sees the future of the EU as a bloc of strong nation-states, held an external meeting in Budapest. The Budapest Declaration called for effective external border protection and demanded a complete ban on illegal border crossings.