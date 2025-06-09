The Patriots Aim to Build a New Europe

The Patriots demand peace, freedom, and prosperity

According to the party family, the current direction of the EU does not serve the interests of Europe. The leaders stated that it is essential for the EU and its member states to have a power strategy that guarantees citizens freedom, security, and economic prosperity.

They highlighted that the policies of the European Commission — particularly the Green Deal — are harming the European economy, farmers, and businesses. As a result, they are calling for industrial development and energy sovereignty.

On the subject of armed conflicts, they made it clear: the Patriots believe achieving peace must be the primary goal and reject the deployment of troops to Ukraine.

“Europe must play a mediating and supportive role in bringing the regional conflict to an end,

– the statement reads. They believe that escalating the war would endanger the continent’s security. The declaration also addresses the issue of rising antisemitism, stating that the European Union cannot allow new forms of antisemitism to spread. The Patriots called for active measures against antisemitism and stressed that there is no place in Europe for violence against any faith.

The party family outlined its proposals for strengthening Europe in nine key points.

The document places strong emphasis on respecting democracy and sovereignty, as well as protecting freedom of choice. According to the Patriots, it is time to put an end to politically motivated court rulings that—so they argue—aim to convict opposition leaders, invalidate election results, or punish member states.

Migration policy was also sharply criticized: the Patriots rejected any initiative that would open borders or promote the redistribution of migrants across Europe.

Instead, they expressed support for measures that safeguard the security and identity of member states.