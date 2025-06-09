The political forces belonging to the Patriots for Europe party family convened in Fontainebleau on Sunday, and issued a clear message regarding Europe’s future. In their statement, they emphasized that at a time when most nations are basing their policies on protecting their own interests, the European Union remains stuck in the past, pursuing policies that risk removing Europe and its nations from the world stage.
The Patriots Aim to Build a New Europe
Following their mass rally in Fontainebleau, the leaders of patriotic European parties issued a joint statement. The Patriots declared that the time has come for Europe to regain its strength, freedom, and peace, setting a new course for the EU based on national interests.
The Patriots demand peace, freedom, and prosperity
According to the party family, the current direction of the EU does not serve the interests of Europe. The leaders stated that it is essential for the EU and its member states to have a power strategy that guarantees citizens freedom, security, and economic prosperity.
They highlighted that the policies of the European Commission — particularly the Green Deal — are harming the European economy, farmers, and businesses. As a result, they are calling for industrial development and energy sovereignty.
On the subject of armed conflicts, they made it clear: the Patriots believe achieving peace must be the primary goal and reject the deployment of troops to Ukraine.
“Europe must play a mediating and supportive role in bringing the regional conflict to an end,
– the statement reads. They believe that escalating the war would endanger the continent’s security. The declaration also addresses the issue of rising antisemitism, stating that the European Union cannot allow new forms of antisemitism to spread. The Patriots called for active measures against antisemitism and stressed that there is no place in Europe for violence against any faith.
The party family outlined its proposals for strengthening Europe in nine key points.
The document places strong emphasis on respecting democracy and sovereignty, as well as protecting freedom of choice. According to the Patriots, it is time to put an end to politically motivated court rulings that—so they argue—aim to convict opposition leaders, invalidate election results, or punish member states.
Migration policy was also sharply criticized: the Patriots rejected any initiative that would open borders or promote the redistribution of migrants across Europe.
Instead, they expressed support for measures that safeguard the security and identity of member states.
Europe's future should rest on a coalition of patriotic parties
The Patriots ultimately called for the construction of a new Europe based on an alliance of the patriotic parties within their political family.
Their goal is to build a community that, while preserving national interests, guarantees peace, security, and prosperity for its citizens.
According to the joint statement, Europe should not be fueling armed conflicts but should instead focus on defense and stability — while preserving the decision-making autonomy of its member states.
Cover photo: In a joint statement, the Patriots voiced support for national self-determination and a competitive, secure Europe (Photo: Facebook /Viktor Orban)
