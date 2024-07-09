Patriots for Europe EP Group Established

On Monday, the Patriots for Europe EP group held its inaugural meeting in Brussels to adopt the statutes and elect the president and vice-presidents. The Patriots for Europe group has so far been joined by eighty-four MEPs from fourteen parties in twelve member states, making it the third largest group in the European Parliament (EP). The largest group in the EP is the European People's Party, currently with 188 MEPs, and the second largest is the Socialists and Democrats group with 136 MEPs.

The third largest political group in the European Parliament comprises the following parties:

Hungary: Fidesz – 10 MEPs and Christian Democrats (KDNP) – 1 MEP

Austria: Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) – 6 MEPs

Czech Republic: Action of Dissatisfied Citizens (ANO) – 7 MEPs, and Oath and Motorists party – 2 MEPs

Portugal: Chega! – 2 MEPs

Spain: Vox – 6 MEPs

The Netherlands: Party for Freedom (PVV) – 6 MEPs

Denmark: Danish People’s Party (DK) – 1 MEP

Belgium: Flemish Interest (VB) – 3 MEPs

France: National Rally – 30 MEPs

Greece: Voice of Reason party – 1 MEP

Latvia: Latvia First party – 1 MEP

Italy : Lega – 8 MEPs

Jordan Bardella, leader of France's National Rally, has been elected president of the Patriots for Europe group. At the inaugural session, Kinga Gal, MEP of Fidesz, was elected first vice-president. The other vice-presidents are Roberto Vannaci (Lega), Klara Dostalova (ANO), Sebastien Stoteler (PVV) and Anders Vistisen (Danish People's Party).

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, Kinga Gal highlighted that

the Patriots for Europe is now the EP’s third largest group and the biggest patriotic group ever to have existed in the legislative body. Their goal is to bring about a change in European Union policies.

She pointed out that

the European Parliament elections have clearly shown that the overwhelming majority of voters want to protect Europe's borders and value freedom and peace. They support European cooperation, but they do not want a European Union that exceeds its powers and punishes member states for implementing their own policies.

The joint work starts with MEPs from parties who can take a firm stand against the decisions brought by centralist bureaucrats in Brussels, who work in an undemocratic way, she said.

We represent millions of Europeans who want change in Europe. We will be their voice for the next five years,

she stressed.

The members of the Patriots for Europe love their country and their traditions, Kinga Gal underlined, adding that members of the EP group will do their best to preserve Europe's Christian values. They want to protect Europe's borders as strictly as possible, stop illegal migration and work for a strong, competitive Europe.

"It is not an alternative that we want to offer Europe, but a European alternative, in cooperation with like-minded partners," she said.

The MEP also expressed the hope that, over time, more parties and MEPs will join the Patriots for Europe group. The door is open to all patriots who share the values of the right wing and aim to bring change to Europe, Kinga Gal concluded.

Jean-Paul Garraudt, speaking on behalf of the French National Assembly, said:

The formation of the group is a big event, the result of hard work and collaboration. We have been working on this for a long time. We are proud to announce that we are joining. We are now the third largest group, and it is not impossible that we will continue to grow stronger.

Klara Dostalova, from the Czech ANO, said that they want a "safe and innovative Europe"and added:

We have a strong mandate from our voters and we do not want to abuse their trust.

Hermann Tertsch, from Spain's Vox, stated that the party will draw attention to the "international reality" and emphasized that they will jointly build a bridge between Europe and America.

Cover photo: Inaugural session of the Patriots for Europe (Source: Facebook: Kinga Gal)