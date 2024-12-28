The formation of the Patriots for Europe party opened a new chapter in Europe's political life. The European party of Patriots brings together 15 member parties from 13 European countries. When the party was formed, the founders emphasized that they would not just launch a party, but a movement that strives to achieve the goals set at the beginning of the year.

Four milestones were highlighted that made 2024 a landmark year for the Patriots movement.

One is the victory of the patriots in the European Parliament elections in Hungary, which strengthened the support and legitimacy of the movement. The second is the formation of the Patriots for Europe EP group, which has created an opportunity to represent common values in the European Parliament.

The third important milestone is the return of Donald Trump as US president, which has given new impetus to the international alliance of Western patriots.

The most important step was the founding of the party in Paris.

The founders of the new political force stated that their goal is to strengthen the representation of national interests, reform European integration, and protect sovereignty and traditional values. They emphasized that the current structures of the European Union often disregard the sovereignty of the member states, and the party aims to change this. At the first general meeting of the Patriots for Europe in Paris, Spanish Santiago Abascal, leader of the Vox party, was elected president. Hungarian Kinga Gal, MEP of Fidesz and first vice-chairman of the Patriots' EP group, was elected the party's vice-president.

Behind the achievement of the goals set at the beginning of the year is the international cooperation of patriots, which aims to reshape the political landscape in the Western world.

The new political force aims to play a major role on the European political scene in the coming years.

Patriots to reshape Europe's map of political parties

At the end of the year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban repeatedly spoke about the changes in the European political situation, highlighting the strength and role of the Patriots in this regard.

In an interview with Magyar Nemzet, Viktor Orban said: