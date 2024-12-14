Today, the Patriots Represent Freedom in the European Parliament

EUROPEAN UNION

– What's your assessment of the first six months of the Patriots’ European Parliament group?

– Our achievements in such a short time are a tremendous success. It is unprecedented for so many right-wing, conservative parties to come together and establish such a sizable faction in such a brief period. We are now the third-largest group in the European Parliament, and we are growing stronger. This is evidenced by the success of patriotic and sovereigntist parties in the European Parliament elections, as well as the national and regional elections that have taken place across Europe since. People want change in European politics, and they expect this change to come from right-wing parties. We are the voice of these people who demand change in Europe. Today, this means that we are the opposition to the Brussels elite. As I made clear during the debate on the election of the European Commission: we represent change, and that is why we do not support the Brussels pact elite represented by the stagnant coalition of the European People’s Party, the Socialists, and the Liberals.

The Patriots' faction cast a unanimous vote against Ursuly von der Leyen's Commission, which demonstrates both the unity of our group and its political direction. I see it as a success that we are becoming increasingly organized and that our joint work is characterized by optimism. The Patriots' group external meeting, held in Budapest last week, was the culmination of this work.

– The Patriots have become the third-largest group in the European Parliament. How much of a mandate does this represent? What strength does it give you, and what message does it send about the decisions of European voters?

– I believe the message from the election results is clear: people are fed up with the politics represented by the Brussels mainstream, and they want change. Our task is to enforce the will of European voters and deliver that change. This is not an easy task, as the Brussels elite is doing everything it can to isolate us, but time is on our side. I firmly believe that the will of the European people cannot be ignored in the long run. Our group currently consists of 86 representatives from 13 countries and 14 parties, making us a highly significant political force. We are a valuable resource for our member parties to win elections and assume governance as soon as possible. I am confident that we will continue to grow and expand in the coming period.

In order to achieve real change, we need allies on the right. This is why we strive for strong cooperation among those who represent right-wing, conservative, national values and, like us, want change in Europe. For example, we are working with the Conservative group, and together we now constitute the second-largest force in the European Parliament. Now, this gives us considerable weight, allowing us to shift the focus of European parliamentary decision-making in our favor.

Unfortunately, the European People’s Party, the political family of Peter Magyar’s Tisza Party, remains invested in preserving the status quo through unprincipled backroom deals, contrary to the promises it made to voters. It seeks allies on the left to maintain its hold on power.

– What are the goals of the group’s work? What are the most important issues for the Patriots, where you would like to achieve change?

– If I was to summarize in one sentence, I would say our goal is to bring the Union back to the path of common sense and find real solutions to Europe’s problems. Unfortunately, there are many of these. The Brussels elite has broken its promises and failed to meet its stated objectives, causing significant harm to both the European people and the Union as a whole. The misguided Brussels migration policy has jeopardized the continent’s security and future by fostering illegal migration. The "poison-green" Green Deal is destroying Europe’s competitiveness and its farmers, while Europe is being increasingly drawn into the war that still rages in our neighborhood.

Our goal is to remedy the consequences of Brussels' flawed policies and steer the EU back to the path envisioned by its founding fathers. The European Union must guarantee peace, security, and prosperity for its citizens. To achieve this, there must first be peace in our neighborhood. We must take a firm stand against illegal migration, strengthen the protection of our external borders, improve European competitiveness instead of pursuing destructive green policies, and develop an agriculture policy that supports farmers.

Our group’s member parties prioritize the defense of national sovereignty and unanimously reject the centralizing efforts that characterize the Brussels elite today. We are committed to a strong Europe built on strong nations.

– To what extent have you managed to achieve these goals? Do you experience any resistance, or obstacles as patriots within the European Parliament?

– As we have emerged as a force in the European parliamentary arena, the mainstream parties have grown fearful of us, worried that we will become an unavoidable factor in European politics. Consequently, they are doing everything they can to obstruct us. Their fear is justified because change has begun, and we represent it. The Brussels elite will not shy away from resorting to anti-democratic practices when it comes to maintaining its power.

In blatant violation of the rules, they are stripping the Patriots of their rights and positions in the European Parliament, and sovereigntist politicians are being persecuted. The European people’s will is being ignored, and unscrupulous deals are made to retain influence.

The European People’s Party has led the way in this disgraceful conduct, betraying its voters and striking deals with the European left to exclude the Patriots and divide parliamentary positions among themselves. However, I can certainly assure you that this will not stop us from opposing the hypocritical Brussels political elite and bringing change to European politics.

– “Today, we represent freedom in the European Parliament. As patriotic, sovereigntist parties, we respect national diversity but cooperate to achieve our shared goals and objectives,” you stated at the group’s recent meeting in Budapest. In your view, is it possible to transform the European Union’s current policies and approach to critical issues?

– The Patriots for Europe group is not bound by unprincipled agreements or backroom deals. Everyone is free to decide based on their values and interests, which is why we were able to vote against the European Commission, which symbolizes stagnation. The Brussels elite is increasingly imposing its will on member states, dictating even how we should think about Europe. We believe this undermines European integration and contradicts the essence of European cooperation. The outcome of the European parliamentary elections in June confirmed that the majority of people stand with us and reject the federalist, ideologically driven efforts that undermine national sovereignty. To achieve change in Brussels, we need to amplify this voice and ensure that right-wing, conservative, and sovereigntist forces become the majority. I am optimistic because we are growing stronger and have many allies. We are the opposition to the Brussels elite.

– What steps are you expecting from the European Parliament on migration, and what impact may the declaration against migration adopted by the Patriots have?

– Europe's current migration policy needs a complete overhaul because - due to Brussels' flawed decisions - Europe is now facing a migration crisis that threatens the continent’s future. The migration pact pushed through by the pro-migration Brussels majority before the June elections is forcing outdated, ineffective solutions that encourage migration to Europe, rather than halting illegal migration. We believe this pact should be scrapped and replaced with a radically different approach. The Patriots have developed concrete proposals outlining the cornerstones of a stricter EU migration policy. Key elements include ensuring effective external border protection, imposing a complete ban on illegal border crossings, deporting illegal immigrants, and implementing a strict repatriation policy.

Instead of migration, we emphasize the need for national family policy measures to address our demographic challenges. The European Commission must not hinder member states from introducing stricter immigration rules or opting out of its flawed migration pact. It is also unacceptable that we are penalized for defending Europe’s external borders.

Sanctions like these must be immediately rescinded. We insist that member states decide for themselves who they allow into their territories. Overall, I believe we have created an excellent document that provides concrete proposals against the flawed migration pact. Our goal is to assert these proposals as effectively as possible in the European Parliament and the broader political arena.

Cover photo: Kinga Gal, first vice-chair of the Patriots for Europe group in the European Parliament (Photo: Patriots for Europe)