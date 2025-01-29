Patriots for Europe: The Only True Opposition to Brussels’ Globalist Elite

Today, the Patriots for Europe is the third-largest political force in Europe, which is the clearest sign that more and more Europeans want change and seek to replace the Brussels-based globalist elite. The title of the Patriots’ Madrid event—Make Europe Great Again—not only references Trump but was also the slogan of the Hungarian EU presidency. Six months ago, when Brussels first heard the Hungarian presidency's motto, everyone cried provocation, said Farkas Vajk, the head of the Madrid office of the Budapest-based Center for Fundamental Rights.

Viktor Orban at the first general assembly of the Patriots for Europe party alliance in Paris on November 16, 2024. Beside the Hungarian Prime Minister are former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, leader of the ANO party, and Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch Freedom Party. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Fischer Zoltan)

Since Donald Trump’s victory, patriotic politics has become part of the international mainstream, although this has yet to register with the Brussels institutions led by Ursula von der Leyen.

Vajk Farkas also spoke about the political shift in Austria.

A real breakthrough would occur if a government led by the Freedom Party were formed in Austria, and if, as expected, Babis wins in the Czech Republic and returns to power. In that case, the patriots would not only be strong in the European Parliament but would also gain influence in one of the EU’s most important decision-making bodies, the Council. This would give them greater leverage to prioritize the real interests of Europeans and Hungarians over the failed globalist policies pursued by Brussels.

Regarding the role of Patriots for Europe, the head of the Madrid office of the Center for Fundamental Rights stated:

Today, the Patriots for Europe is the only true opposition to the globalist elite governing Brussels. Von der Leyen and Manfred Weber cannot stand having an opposition so much that they resort to anti-democratic measures against it—for instance, stripping the Patriots of positions they are entitled to and attempting to interfere in the politics of countries whose citizens happen to elect governments that do not align with their preferences.

The president of Patriots for Europe is Santiago Abascal, leader of the Spanish right-wing VOX party and a long-time friend of Hungary. It is no coincidence that Madrid is hosting this major rally.

According to the expert, the most important message could be that the time has come for patriotic politics to become the mainstream in Brussels and across Europe, replacing globalist hegemony.

A prime example of European double standards is Spain, which is governed by a socialist, far-left administration that maintains close ties with Latin American communist dictatorships. This government routinely attacks right-wing media and the judiciary. Now, they are trying to pass a law that would legally terminate the ongoing corruption cases against Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s family members. Naturally, European institutions are turning a blind eye to this because it involves members of the globalist grand coalition that controls Brussels,

