A 160-page study from Brussels accuses Viktor Orban, institutions linked to the Hungarian government, and several members of the Habsburg-Lorraine family of "religious extremism."
Brussels LGBTQ Forum Attacks Viktor Orban
A forum within the European Parliament focusing on LGBTQ issues has accused Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of "religious extremism." Balazs Orban, the Hungarian prime minister's political director, and Gyorgy Holvenyi, an MEP for the Christian Democrats (KDNP), have responded to the attack from Brussels.
The study, titled The Next Wave and published by a forum within the European Parliament that deals with LGBTQ affairs, claims that Prime Minister Viktor Orban and members of the Habsburg-Lorraine family are part of an alleged "religious extremist network." Balazs Orban, the prime minister’s political director, and Gyorgy Holvenyi, MEP for the Christian Democrats (KDNP), both responded to the accusations.
A Brussels study describes Viktor Orban’s political network and organizations supporting the traditional family model as religious extremism. If family, nation, and common sense are considered 'extreme,' then normalcy has become rebellion. Thank you for once again showing who has really changed,
Balazs Orban posted on his social media page.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Hölvényi György szerint az ügy „nem érdemelne említést, mégis szólni kell róla”.
Gyorgy Holvenyi noted that the issue "wouldn’t even be worth mentioning, yet it must be addressed."
A radically liberal, otherwise marginal organization recently published a document capable of inciting anti-Christian hatred and attacking fundamental human values, such as the family,
he wrote.
Completely ignoring the facts, it attacks Hungarian family policy, Hungarian and international organizations that stand up for religious freedom, and internationally respected personalities in the field,
he continued.
It is unacceptable that a document that disregards human dignity and freedoms could be presented in the European Parliament,
he added and concluded his post with a firm message:
More common sense for Europe!
Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
PM Orban: Let’s Look Out For Each Other! + Video
The Prime Minister thanked the employees of the public passenger transport MAV-Volan Group's Damage Control Center for their hard work.
The Patriots for Europe EP Party Group Brings Change
The third largest political group in the EP was formed a year ago.
Criminal Complaint Filed in Ruszin-Szendi's Villa Scandal
On Monday, the State Audit Office issued serious findings related to Peter Magyar's associate, raising the possibility of misappropriation of funds.
"If You Choose Not to Live Next to Migrants, You're Racist"
Sweden’s Social Democrats want to see more mixed urban neighbourhoods, arguing that this could help curb crime.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
PM Orban: Let’s Look Out For Each Other! + Video
The Prime Minister thanked the employees of the public passenger transport MAV-Volan Group's Damage Control Center for their hard work.
The Patriots for Europe EP Party Group Brings Change
The third largest political group in the EP was formed a year ago.
Criminal Complaint Filed in Ruszin-Szendi's Villa Scandal
On Monday, the State Audit Office issued serious findings related to Peter Magyar's associate, raising the possibility of misappropriation of funds.
"If You Choose Not to Live Next to Migrants, You're Racist"
Sweden’s Social Democrats want to see more mixed urban neighbourhoods, arguing that this could help curb crime.