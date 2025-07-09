Rendkívüli

Brussels LGBTQ Forum Attacks Viktor Orban

A forum within the European Parliament focusing on LGBTQ issues has accused Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of "religious extremism." Balazs Orban, the Hungarian prime minister's political director, and Gyorgy Holvenyi, an MEP for the Christian Democrats (KDNP), have responded to the attack from Brussels.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 09. 10:26
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
A 160-page study from Brussels accuses Viktor Orban, institutions linked to the Hungarian government, and several members of the Habsburg-Lorraine family of "religious extremism."

Brussels accuses Viktor Orban of religious extremism
Photo: MTI

Brussels Accuses Viktor Orban of Religious Extremism

The study, titled The Next Wave and published by a forum within the European Parliament that deals with LGBTQ affairs, claims that Prime Minister Viktor Orban and members of the Habsburg-Lorraine family are part of an alleged  "religious extremist network." Balazs Orban, the prime minister’s political director, and  Gyorgy Holvenyi, MEP for the Christian Democrats (KDNP), both responded to the accusations.

A Brussels study describes Viktor Orban’s political network and organizations supporting the traditional family model as religious extremism. If family, nation, and common sense are considered 'extreme,' then normalcy has become rebellion. Thank you for once again showing who has really changed,

Balazs Orban posted on his social media page.

Gyorgy Holvenyi noted that the issue "wouldn’t even be worth mentioning, yet it must be addressed."

A radically liberal, otherwise marginal organization recently published a document capable of inciting anti-Christian hatred and attacking fundamental human values, such as the family,

he wrote.

Completely ignoring the facts, it attacks Hungarian family policy, Hungarian and international organizations that stand up for religious freedom, and internationally respected personalities in the field,

he continued.

It is unacceptable that a document that disregards human dignity and freedoms could be presented in the European Parliament,

he added and concluded his post with a firm message:

More common sense for Europe!

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

 

