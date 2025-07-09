Brussels LGBTQ Forum Attacks Viktor Orban

Hölvényi György szerint az ügy „nem érdemelne említést, mégis szólni kell róla”.

Gyorgy Holvenyi noted that the issue "wouldn’t even be worth mentioning, yet it must be addressed."

A radically liberal, otherwise marginal organization recently published a document capable of inciting anti-Christian hatred and attacking fundamental human values, such as the family,

he wrote.

Completely ignoring the facts, it attacks Hungarian family policy, Hungarian and international organizations that stand up for religious freedom, and internationally respected personalities in the field,

he continued.

It is unacceptable that a document that disregards human dignity and freedoms could be presented in the European Parliament,

he added and concluded his post with a firm message:

More common sense for Europe!

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)