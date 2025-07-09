New Poll Data Show Fidesz Holds First Place

Based on the latest public opinion poll by Real–PR 93, the ruling parties (47 percent) continue to hold first place in the party race, ahead of Peter Magyar's party (42 percent). The Tisza Party would be the only opposition party certain to enter parliament, as the Democratic Coalition (four percent) and Our Homeland (three percent) fall short of the electoral threshold.

Methodology: 1,000-person representative telephone survey, Nov. 25–27, 2024, and June 30–July 1, 2025.

Margin of error: Up to plus/minus 3.2 percent

According to the survey, the governing Fidesz and Christian Democrats (KDNP) have a five percentage point lead among decided voters. These are voters who say they would definitely participate if parliamentary elections were held this Sunday, and who either named a specific party they would vote for or were assigned to a party based on their responses to other questions.

Thanks to the mobilization campaigns in the spring, only the major parties have grown stronger in the first half of the year.

Among decided voters, the governing parties enjoy 47 percent support, which marks a three percentage point increase compared to November.

On the opposition side, the Tisza Party has gained six percentage points since the end of last year and would receive 42 percent of the vote among decided voters.

The losers in the strengthening of the two major parties are the Democratic Coalition, now polling at four percent, and the Our Homeland Movement, now at three percent. Both have declined from their November results of five and seven percent, respectively. The Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party would also fail to enter parliament, with just three percent support.

Real–PR 93 is a pollster focused on rural Hungary, and consistently aims to study Hungarian public opinion through the lens of one of the country’s major political divides: between the capital and the rest of the country. The difference in political preferences between rural and Budapest voters remains significant.

In rural areas, Fidesz–KDNP enjoys 52 percent support,

while in the capital, only 31 percent of decided voters identify as supporters of the governing parties. In contrast, the Tisza Party performs much better in Budapest, where it has 49 percent support, compared to 41 percent in the rest of the country.