PM Orban: Let’s Look Out For Each Other! + Video

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited the damage control center of the MAV-Volan Group, and in a video post on social media, he explained that this center is where the staff try to keep rail transport operational in the case of incidents and emergencies. “The staff here are mostly young people, and they are enthusiastic and determined,” the prime minister noted.

The fact that yesterday evening and during the night great improvement in the situation was achieved is primarily thanks to their personal commitment. We have already thanked them for their work, but I can see that their job isn’t over yet, because according to forecasts, more storms are expected today that may cause difficulties, especially on the Pecs–Budapest line, and then moving towards Szolnok,

PM Orban stated.

He reassured the public that the situation is in the best hands with the people working here. “From here, they also coordinate the buses that we use to rescue passengers stranded in railway cars and take them to their destinations. This is the heart of defense in the case of an incident,” the prime minister explained.

Viktor Orban stated that those handling the forecasts there expect today and tomorrow to be even more difficult, and then hopefully the situation will ease afterwards.