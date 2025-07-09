Rendkívüli

Tamas Magyarics: Zelensky Has Exhausted His Credibility

According to Tamas Magyarics, professor emeritus at Eotvos Lorand University (ELTE) , trust in the Ukrainian president is steadily declining in the United States, especially among Republicans. The expert believes that corruption, the postponement of elections, and the removal of Valerii Zaluzhnyi have all contributed to Volodymyr Zelensky losing his former standing, not only in America but also in his own country.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 09. 14:12
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine (Photo: AFP)
Volodymyr Zelensky’s declining reputation has been reported by Magyar Nemzet, as well. Tamas Magyarics, foreign policy expert and professor emeritus at ELTE, spoke in detail about the causes of this process and how the relationship between Kyiv and Washington has changed over the more than three years of the war.

Zelensky is an increasingly divisive figure in the United States. (Photo: AFP)

Zelensky Is Increasingly Divisive Figure in the United States

Zelensky’s image in the U.S. has notably shifted compared to the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. While in 2022, at the outbreak of the war, the American political elite and public opinion almost unanimously supported Ukraine’s cause, deep divisions have since developed between the Democratic and Republican camps, not only regarding the funding of the war but also regarding Zelensky himself.

“Support for the Ukrainian president has declined more among Republicans and less among Democrats,” Magyarics said. He added that Democrats continue to approach the war ideologically, reverting to old reflexes and seeing Ukraine as a tool of “democracy export,” - a stance rooted in the foreign policy school established during the Obama era.

Democrats approach the issue not merely from a geopolitical, strategic, or realpolitik perspective but based on the belief that Ukrainians have the right to join whatever alliance they wish and that this is an opportunity to build a democratic society in Ukraine,

the expert explained. By contrast, Republicans increasingly view the Ukrainian conflict as a strategic burden. Initially, they too emphasized the need to stop Russian aggression, particularly noting that an unpunished war could embolden other powers, primarily China. However, this approach has eroded, especially with Donald Trump's return to White House.

Trump believes that Ukraine is not the main frontline, and that the real frontline is in the Far East,

Tamas Magyarics said. The once and current U.S. president believes America should focus its attention and resources on China instead of Ukraine, and is shaping his foreign policy strategy accordingly. A growing segment of American society is also showing signs of turning away from Ukraine.

A significant portion of Republican voters believes the United States should not be tied down in Ukraine. The U.S. is spending too much money on Ukraine, and that money should be spent at home on infrastructure projects,

the expert noted, citing multiple survey results. Within the Republican camp, particularly on the far right (the Freedom Caucus) and among opinion leaders such as Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon, there is an open insistence that domestic issues should take priority over Ukraine, and they argue that Russia also has grievances that should be considered legitimate.

Corruption in Ukraine Is Key Factor

According to Magyarics, one of the most important factors in declining American trust is the corrupt background of the Ukrainian elite.

It is estimated that roughly a third of the funds disappear, and this is true for the weapons as well,

He added that some of these weapons have reportedly “turned up in the hands of Hamas, and even Mexican cartels,” which is unacceptable to the American public and further undermines Ukraine’s credibility. Magyarics believes this is why Washington is increasingly insisting that aid to Ukraine should be in the form of loans rather than non-refundable grants.

Trump will present the current weapons deliveries with, in practice, 90% of the money remaining in America,

he remarked.

Postponed Elections Weakened Legitimacy

In 2024, Zelensky did not hold presidential elections, officially citing martial law, but according to the expert, there were political reasons as well:

Strictly speaking, there is a sort of ex lex state in Ukraine, as the presidential election should have already been held, which Zelensky keeps postponing, mainly because at the moment it seems he would not win,

Magyarics said. 

This decision, especially in light of American political traditions (where elections were held even during the U.S. Civil War), has provoked discontent. The postponement of elections, corruption allegations and the prolonged war have all together eroded Zelensky’s legitimacy in the eyes of the West, particularly among the American Right.

Zaluzhnyi’s Removal Was No Accident

The diplomatic posting of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to London is seen by many as political exile. According to Magyarics, it is hard to interpret this move as anything other than the removal of a political rival:

Sending someone far enough away to keep them out of the country is nothing new. In Zaluzhnyi’s case, this likely played a role as well.

The general, whose popularity according to recent polls significantly exceeds that of the president, could pose a serious challenge to Zelensky if elections were indeed held. According to the expert, Zelensky has “exhausted his credibility” even within his own society.

The EU Is Keeping Zelensky in Power

In closing, Tamas Magyarics noted that it is increasingly the European Union that ensures Zelensky remains in power.

It seems that it is the European Union keeping Zelensky in place. There is speculation as to why they insist on him so much and why he is able to speak to EU leaders in a tone as if he were dictating terms rather than asking for support,

Magyarics concluded.

Cover photo: Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine (Photo: AFP)

