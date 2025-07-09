Sex Scandal Shakes Spanish Government

During the year-long investigation, numerous recordings made by the former advisor surfaced, in which he and Abalos discussed placing acquaintances in government jobs, distributing kickbacks, and inviting prostitutes.

In one recording, the minister and his former advisor could be heard bargaining over which woman’s services they would like to use, mentioning a woman named Ariatna and “a Colombian.”

Koldo García: "Pero a ti te gusta más Ariatna"



José Luis Ábalos: "No creas, la Carlota se enrolla que te cagas"



Koldo García: "Pues la que tú quieras. O Ariatna y Carlota, y a tomar por culo".



In an attempt to contain the scandal, the Socialist Party announced that:

“From now on, party members are prohibited from soliciting, accepting or obtaining sexual acts in exchange for money, and violators will be punished with the maximum sanction: expulsion from the party.”

“If we believe that a woman’s body is not for sale, then our party cannot allow behavior that contradicts this,” Sanchez told party leaders during a meeting in Madrid, once again apologizing for having trusted individuals who became embroiled in the growing scandal. However, he emphasized that he would not resign.

"The captain doesn’t look the other way when seas get rough. He stays to steer the ship through the storm,”

he said.

It is no surprise that the party is trying to mitigate the damage caused by the severe corruption scandal. According to Reuters, the PSOE’s popularity has significantly dropped since the scandal broke.

A survey conducted by the Db40 polling institute between June 26 and 30 among 2,000 people showed the PSOE’s support falling to 27%, a two-year low, down from 29.8% in the previous month’s survey. Meanwhile, the main opposition People’s Party stood well ahead with 33.3% support.

Outrage in Spain has also been fueled by the fact that despite the serious charges and the arrest, Cerdan is still entitled to a severance payment of around 20,000 euros.