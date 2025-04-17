Hungary FM Calls Tisza Party Chief’s Actions Pathetic Flailing

At a press conference, FM Szijjarto emphasized that in recent days it has become clear that, in contrast to the government’s position, the Tisza Party supports Ukraine’s expedited entry into the European Union.

"In recent days, we’ve gained a valuable piece of knowledge: the Tisza Party supports Ukraine’s accelerated accession to the EU,” he said.

What the head of the Tisza Party is doing now is flailing — scrambling to explain the report card, making excuses for why they support Ukraine’s EU membership. But in my view, this is a pathetic attempt to divert people’s attention from the facts,

– Mr. Szijjarto said.

We've always spoken clearly: we stand on the side of peace. And Brussels is now offering the hope and promise of fast-tracked membership to the Ukrainians in exchange for continuing the war,

– he added.

“Since we reject the continuation of war and want peace, it’s obvious that we also reject the Brussels pact that says Ukrainians will receive fast-tracked EU membership in exchange for continuing the war,” he stressed.

FM Peter Szijjarto also warned that Ukraine’s fast-tracked accession would devastate the European — and Hungarian — economy. “We cannot and will not support this. That’s why I’m calling on every Hungarian citizen to participate in Voks 2025, to vote on whether Ukraine should be admitted to the European Union or not — to vote on whether we are willing to accept the extremely serious risks that come with this,” he said.

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)