Brussels Renews Effort to Override Protections for Local Farmers

In June, the last EU loopholes allowing Ukrainian agricultural products will be closed, and that’s a win for Central European countries, including Hungary. However, on the flip side, Brussels is simultaneously working at full throttle on a new bilateral agreement that would serve as a legal workaround to once again nullify trade restrictions meant to protect farmers in the Bloc, Oliver Hortay warned on social media.

Hortay, head of the Climate and Energy Advisory division at Szazadveg Research Center, emphasized:

"This agreement would bring us exactly back to the starting point of the conflict over the Ukrainian grain glut. Moreover, the move would give a major push to Ukraine’s accelerated accession to the European Union, as it would sweep one of the most sensitive negotiation issues—the establishment of trade relations—under the rug.”

“Because if there’s already an agreement in place, there’s nothing left to debate. And it increasingly seems that Ukraine’s accession is no longer up for debate—at least according to the Brussels stance,” the expert added.