Orbán ViktorBayer ZsoltCÖF – CÖKA
magyar

PM Orban: Together We Are a Force

Hungary's prime minister shared a post about the demonstration.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 04. 13. 10:30
Demonstration organized by the Civic Union Forum (Photo: Zoltan Havran)
Demonstration organized by the Civic Union Forum (Photo: Zoltan Havran)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"The nation cannot be in opposition, but the traitors can. Those who work against Hungary in Brussels should disappear from public life," Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on social media.

Hungary's prime minister also posted a photo of the demonstration with the caption:

Together we are a force!

Zsolt Bayer, publicist of Magyar Nemzet, announced the demonstration on behalf of the Civic Union Forum and the Civic Union Public Foundation (COF-COKA). Laszlo Csizmadia, president of COF-COKA, published the slogan of the event: "The homeland is not for sale, petty profiteers, enough is enough! It's not hard to understand why this was chosen as the motto of the protest. An MEP for the Tisza Party stated during a committee meeting in Brussels that, in her opinion, the withholding of EU funds is working and effective, as it hinders the development of the Hungarian economy, resulting in delayed investments and hospital renovations. The Tisza Party politician also noted that the silver lining is that the deteriorating quality of life helps the opposition.

 

Cover photo: Demonstration organized by the Civic Union Forum (Photo: Zoltan Havran)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekbaj

Semmi baj, Kinguci!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Kollár Kinguci szégyelli, hogy magyar.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.