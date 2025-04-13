PM Orban: Together We Are a Force

"The nation cannot be in opposition, but the traitors can. Those who work against Hungary in Brussels should disappear from public life," Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on social media.

Hungary's prime minister also posted a photo of the demonstration with the caption:

Together we are a force!

Zsolt Bayer, publicist of Magyar Nemzet, announced the demonstration on behalf of the Civic Union Forum and the Civic Union Public Foundation (COF-COKA). Laszlo Csizmadia, president of COF-COKA, published the slogan of the event: "The homeland is not for sale, petty profiteers, enough is enough! It's not hard to understand why this was chosen as the motto of the protest. An MEP for the Tisza Party stated during a committee meeting in Brussels that, in her opinion, the withholding of EU funds is working and effective, as it hinders the development of the Hungarian economy, resulting in delayed investments and hospital renovations. The Tisza Party politician also noted that the silver lining is that the deteriorating quality of life helps the opposition.