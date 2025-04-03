Brussels is bent on continuing the war, which has already cost every Hungarian family 2.5 million forints, and Ukraine's membership would cost the Hungarian people additional millions. Brussels wants war and seeks to block US President Donald Trump’s peace efforts, Tamas Menczer stated at a press conference on Wednesday in Biri, Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg County, ahead of a public forum.

The communications director of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP) noted that Brussels’ goals and plans remain unchanged: they want to invest even more money and weapons into the war and fast-track Ukraine's EU accession. EU funds Hungary is entitled to would be redirected to Ukraine, Tamas Menczer said, stressing that on top of this, Hungary would be required to make extra payments amounting to at least 200 billion forints annually.

Ukraine's membership raises further concerns due to organized crime, the large number of weapons, and the public health situation in the country,

he added. He went on to point out that

Ukraine's EU membership is supported by Brussels' branch office in Hungary, namely the Tisza Party.

"Our position is that on such a serious and important issue, only the Hungarian people can decide, and the decision of the Hungarian people is decisive because the admission of a new member requires unanimity," stated the communications director of the ruling parties. If Hungary, based on the Hungarians' decision, does not give approval to Ukraine's membership, then Ukraine cannot join the European Union.

The opinion of the Hungarian people is more important than ever, he continued, and Manfred Weber is also aware of this. That is why he instructed ‘Brussels Peter’ to demonstrate one way or another, even through forgery if necessary, that Hungarians support Ukraine’s EU membership.

"They do not want to wait until the consultative vote and its results but instead aim to present this picture," Tamas Menczer added. At the press conference, the communications director urged everyone to participate in the consultative vote and decide on an issue that will affect not only their own future but also that of their children and grandchildren.