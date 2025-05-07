Rendkívüli

Pro-Ukraine Weber Ducks Questions — Peter Magyar's Boss Keeps Mum

The president of the European People's Party (EPP) declined to respond to Magyar Nemzet's questions regarding the EPP's support for Ukraine's accelerated EU accession. The newspaper posed several inquiries to Manfred Weber concerning the fast-tracking of Ukraine's EU membership, the ongoing war, and the EPP's stance on these matters. Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán issued a strong message to the EPP's anti-Hungarian leader.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 07. 13:23
Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party, and EPP President Manfred Weber (Photo: AFP)
Among other things, Magyar Nemzet sought clarification on why the EPP supports Ukraine's expedited EU accession process and provides unconditional political and financial assistance to the country, especially given the significant economic challenges facing Europe and the strain on social systems in several member states. Our paper also questioned Mr. Weber on why the EPP appears to disregard concerns from member states warning that Ukraine's accession could lead to unpredictable economic and social consequences.

Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party, and Manfred Weber, president of the European People's Party (Photo: AFP)

Mr. Weber recently stated that Ukraine "deserves" everything Hungary has enjoyed over the past twenty years. Magyar Nemzet inquired how such a statement could be made considering that Ukraine is currently at war, grappling with systemic corruption, and has yet to meet the fundamental criteria for EU membership.

The newspaper further asked how the EPP's "pro-peace" messaging aligns with its calls for increased military support and the acceleration of Ukraine's EU membership, actions that could potentially prolong the war.

 As has been the case on multiple occasions, Mr. Weber chose not to answer voters' questions.

I would like to emphasize that support for Ukraine is unconditional and must remain so,

– Mr. Weber stated at the recent press conference. 

The pro-war politician added:

So I'd only like to stress that, from our perspective, Ukraine must fully count on the European Union's solidarity; we aim to achieve comprehensive, sustainable peace.

PM Orban Sends Strong Message to Pro-War Weber

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban responded forcefully to EPP President Manfred Weber's recent statements regarding Ukraine's EU accession.

On his social media platform, Mr. Orban wrote:

At today's press conference, Manfred Weber sent a message to the Hungarian people. Let's not remain silent!

PM Orban also reminded the public of the benefits Hungary has reaped since joining the EU:

Hungary was admitted to the European Union because it benefited the member states. It was a good deal—for Germany too, Herr Weber.

Contrasting this with Ukraine's potential accession, Mr. Orban was critical:

Ukraine's admission is not a good deal. Ukraine is not added value; it's a liability. Sending European funds to Ukraine instead of strengthening Europe's struggling economy is a huge mistake.

He urged European leaders, including Mr. Weber, to prioritize the interests of European citizens:

It's time for European leaders to represent the European people, Herr Weber!

Prior to this, at a press conference, Mr. Weber reiterated his party's stance on supporting Ukraine and criticized Hungary's position.

Hungarians have enjoyed the benefits of EU membership for twenty years, and the EPP believes that Ukraine should be granted the same opportunity,

 – Peter Magyar's boss emphasized.

Mr. Weber underscored that the EPP would support Ukraine with all available means.

The EPP and Weber Opted for War Over Peace

At its recent congress, the European People's Party made decisions that could further prolong the Russia–Ukraine war by providing additional support to Kyiv, as highlighted by Magyar Nemzet is a previous article.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)

Mr. Weber and his party members decided to fast-track Ukraine's EU membership and offer further financial and military assistance to Kyiv. Despite potential economic repercussions for Europe, Mr. Weber, Peter Magyar's boss, appears to favor the continuation of the war over peace, even though this it may cause further economic woes for Europe.

The EPP, which includes the Tisza Party among its ranks, seems willing to support Ukraine at all costs, even if it jeopardizes Europe's future.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party, and EPP President Manfred Weber (Photo: AFP)

