Pro-Ukraine Weber Ducks Questions — Peter Magyar's Boss Keeps Mum
The president of the European People's Party (EPP) declined to respond to Magyar Nemzet's questions regarding the EPP's support for Ukraine's accelerated EU accession. The newspaper posed several inquiries to Manfred Weber concerning the fast-tracking of Ukraine's EU membership, the ongoing war, and the EPP's stance on these matters. Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán issued a strong message to the EPP's anti-Hungarian leader.
Among other things, Magyar Nemzet sought clarification on why the EPP supports Ukraine's expedited EU accession process and provides unconditional political and financial assistance to the country, especially given the significant economic challenges facing Europe and the strain on social systems in several member states. Our paper also questioned Mr. Weber on why the EPP appears to disregard concerns from member states warning that Ukraine's accession could lead to unpredictable economic and social consequences.
Mr. Weber recently stated that Ukraine "deserves" everything Hungary has enjoyed over the past twenty years. Magyar Nemzet inquired how such a statement could be made considering that Ukraine is currently at war, grappling with systemic corruption, and has yet to meet the fundamental criteria for EU membership.
The newspaper further asked how the EPP's "pro-peace" messaging aligns with its calls for increased military support and the acceleration of Ukraine's EU membership, actions that could potentially prolong the war.
As has been the case on multiple occasions, Mr. Weber chose not to answer voters' questions.
I would like to emphasize that support for Ukraine is unconditional and must remain so,
– Mr. Weber stated at the recent press conference.
Hungarians have enjoyed the benefits of EU membership for twenty years, and the EPP believes that Ukraine should be granted the same opportunity,
– Peter Magyar's boss emphasized.
Mr. Weber underscored that the EPP would support Ukraine with all available means.
The EPP and Weber Opted for War Over Peace
At its recent congress, the European People's Party made decisions that could further prolong the Russia–Ukraine war by providing additional support to Kyiv, as highlighted by Magyar Nemzet is a previous article.
Mr. Weber and his party members decided to fast-track Ukraine's EU membership and offer further financial and military assistance to Kyiv. Despite potential economic repercussions for Europe, Mr. Weber, Peter Magyar's boss, appears to favor the continuation of the war over peace, even though this it may cause further economic woes for Europe.
The EPP, which includes the Tisza Party among its ranks, seems willing to support Ukraine at all costs, even if it jeopardizes Europe's future.
Cover photo: Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party, and EPP President Manfred Weber (Photo: AFP)
