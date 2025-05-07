On his social media platform, Mr. Orban wrote:

At today's press conference, Manfred Weber sent a message to the Hungarian people. Let's not remain silent!

PM Orban also reminded the public of the benefits Hungary has reaped since joining the EU:

Hungary was admitted to the European Union because it benefited the member states. It was a good deal—for Germany too, Herr Weber.

Contrasting this with Ukraine's potential accession, Mr. Orban was critical:

Ukraine's admission is not a good deal. Ukraine is not added value; it's a liability. Sending European funds to Ukraine instead of strengthening Europe's struggling economy is a huge mistake.

He urged European leaders, including Mr. Weber, to prioritize the interests of European citizens:

It's time for European leaders to represent the European people, Herr Weber!

Prior to this, at a press conference, Mr. Weber reiterated his party's stance on supporting Ukraine and criticized Hungary's position.

I met with @EPP President @ManfredWeber.



Our main topics of discussion were Ukraine's progress toward EU membership, our work on the European integration path, and the support and strengthening of Ukraine, and thus of Europe as a whole.



Hungarians have enjoyed the benefits of EU membership for twenty years, and the EPP believes that Ukraine should be granted the same opportunity,

– Peter Magyar's boss emphasized.

Mr. Weber underscored that the EPP would support Ukraine with all available means.

The EPP and Weber Opted for War Over Peace

At its recent congress, the European People's Party made decisions that could further prolong the Russia–Ukraine war by providing additional support to Kyiv, as highlighted by Magyar Nemzet is a previous article.

Mr. Weber and his party members decided to fast-track Ukraine's EU membership and offer further financial and military assistance to Kyiv. Despite potential economic repercussions for Europe, Mr. Weber, Peter Magyar's boss, appears to favor the continuation of the war over peace, even though this it may cause further economic woes for Europe.

The EPP, which includes the Tisza Party among its ranks, seems willing to support Ukraine at all costs, even if it jeopardizes Europe's future.

