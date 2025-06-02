PiSKarol NawrockikülügyminiszterJog és IgazságosságSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM Reacts to Polish Presidential Election Outcome

Peter Szijjarto congratulated the winning candidate in the Polish election. Hungary’s minister of foreign affairs and trade posted his reaction on social media.

Kozma Zoltán
2025. 06. 02. 10:37
Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, at a joint press conference with Christian Hafenecker, Secretary General of Austria’s Freedom Party, following their meeting on May 30, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Lajos Soos)
Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, at a joint press conference with Christian Hafenecker, Secretary General of Austria’s Freedom Party, following their meeting on May 30, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Lajos Soos)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"Another victory for the patriots." - This is how Peter Szijjarto responded to the outcome of Sunday’s Polish presidential election. As previously reported by our newspaper, Karol Nawrocki—the candidate backed by the main opposition force, Law and Justice (PiS)—won the election with 50.89 percent of the vote, according to final results published early Monday morning on the official website of Poland’s National Electoral Commission (PKW).

A Jog és Igazságosság párt által támogatott Karol Nawrocki lengyel elnökjelölt az elnökválasztás második fordulóját követő választási estén Varsóban (Fotó: AFP)
Karol Nawrocki, the Polish presidential candidate supported by the Law and Justice party, speaks in Warsaw on election night following the second round of voting. (Photo: AFP)

Congratulations to Karol Nawrocki! Poles and Hungarians — two good friends

 – Hungary’s minister of foreign affairs and trade added.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, at a joint press conference with Christian Hafenecker, Secretary General of Austria’s Freedom Party, following their meeting on May 30, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Lajos Soos)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Varga Mária
idezojelekpride

Büszkeség és balítélet a budapesti pride kapcsán

Varga Mária avatarja

Harmincöt éve tudható, hogy a jobboldali kormányok alatt végveszélybe kerül a demokrácia.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu