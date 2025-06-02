Hungary FM Reacts to Polish Presidential Election Outcome

"Another victory for the patriots." - This is how Peter Szijjarto responded to the outcome of Sunday’s Polish presidential election. As previously reported by our newspaper, Karol Nawrocki—the candidate backed by the main opposition force, Law and Justice (PiS)—won the election with 50.89 percent of the vote, according to final results published early Monday morning on the official website of Poland’s National Electoral Commission (PKW).

Karol Nawrocki, the Polish presidential candidate supported by the Law and Justice party, speaks in Warsaw on election night following the second round of voting. (Photo: AFP)

Congratulations to Karol Nawrocki! Poles and Hungarians — two good friends

– Hungary’s minister of foreign affairs and trade added.