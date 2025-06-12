Domotor continued by pointing out that anyone familiar with the area around the Berlaymont building in Brussels knows it's one of the main hubs for corporate lobbyists. So it’s no surprise that the recommendations also include a call for

Hungary to eliminate special taxes.

Additionally, the Brussels leadership is recommending that the Hungarian government reduce housing support programs — yet they provide no guidance on how young people would be able to afford homes without them. The the goal of the Commission’s strict fiscal expectations is to free up more financial capacity in EU member states to fund war-related expenditures and aid for Ukraine — all while ensuring multinational corporations benefit the most. Hungary’s domestic politics are not independent of this agenda either. The Tisza Party is visibly aligning itself with Brussels. One of their MEPs, Gabriella Gerzsenyi, even boasted about having worked at the European Commission on proposals aimed at eliminating energy price subsidies.