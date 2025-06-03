As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, all hell broke loose in Paris on Saturday. Following PSG’s victory, chaos swept the French capital: two people were killed, hundreds of cars were set ablaze, and illegal immigrants clashed with police. According to the French Ministry of the Interior, 491 individuals were taken into custody in Paris alone. Jordan Bardella, leader of the right-wing National Rally, stated that Paris has become a playground for rioters. Magyar Nemzet reached out to Peter Weisz, president of the Barankovics Istvan Jewish Workshop Association, for comment.
Peter Weisz: French Jews Are Afraid
Violence erupted in the French capital following Paris Saint-Germain’s weekend victory. Amid the chaos, two people lost their lives, Jewish institutions were vandalized, and nearly five hundred people were taken into police custody. Several international leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warned that the wave of vandalism may have been driven by antisemitic motives. Peter Weisz, president of the Barankovics Istvan Jewish Workshop Association, responded to questions from Magyar Nemzet.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued sharp criticism of his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, urging him to do more to curb antisemitism in France.
Netanyahu made the statement after several Jewish sites were defaced with green paint early Saturday morning in Paris’s 20th district. The attack targeted three synagogues, a Jewish restaurant, and a Holocaust memorial. French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau expressed his deep disgust over the acts of vandalism, while Paris’s Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo emphasized that
there is no place for antisemitism in our city or in our Republic.
This is not the first time in recent years that Jewish sites have been targeted in antisemitic attacks in France. Authorities suspect that Russian intelligence services may have been involved in actions aimed at destabilizing French society, according to a report by Euro News.
Israeli PM sends message on social media
The attacks against synagogues and the Holocaust memorial in Paris are a direct consequence of the rising tide of Jew-hatred in France. Macron should halt his campaign in support of a Palestinian state and instead focus on fighting antisemitism within his own country.
Peter Weisz gave an interview to our newspaper
The president of the Barankovics Istvan Jewish Workshop Association said the current events are not isolated incidents, but rather part of a longer process driven by migration, religious tensions, and the French government’s political stance toward Israel.
What is happening in France is the result of a long process,
he explained. This process is shaped by migration, and it must be said that Christian persecution is part of this as well. President Macron’s strong anti-Israel stance, which he has emphasized in recent times, only adds fuel to the fire,” the expert continued. He also underlined that
In France, over the past two years, there have been 3,000 to 3,500 riots annually based on religious tensions, 60 to 70 percent of which target Jews. French Jews are afraid.
Peter Weisz emphasized that Europe’s largest Jewish community lives in France, and many are unable to purchase homes there. Those who are still in France have bought apartments in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, viewing them as escape routes. Sadly, there have been numerous terrorist attacks in recent years.
Celebrating the victory was just a pretext. The riot is a consequence of political trends in recent years. It was an anti-Jewish riot. The Jewish community is not being adequately protected.
He believes that the rise of antisemitism, the suppression of Christian holidays, and the emergence of parallel societies pose a serious threat to European civilization. He explained that this is a consequence of calls made two or three years ago for Christians to stop celebrating Christmas and Easter—urging them to call it a “watering festival” or a “holiday of love” instead—so as not to provoke the European minority that is slowly becoming a majority. Since the onset of uncontrolled immigration, the total lack of integration, and the creation of parallel societies, antisemitic incidents have clearly increased.
I want to believe that this trend can be reversed. That process in Europe will only be possible if patriotism—represented by the Hungarian government and its leader—gains the majority. Then, perhaps, it can be reversed.
Expressing his concerns, he said: “The situation is difficult because the genie is out of the bottle, and it will be very hard to stop it. Millions of young, strong men of fighting age have come to Europe. In Germany and France, a time may come—20 to 30 years from now—when the non-Judeo-Christian value system becomes dominant. I hope it can be stopped, but it will be very difficult,” he added.
We need a European Union that includes the Judeo-Christian value system in its founding charter and protects European citizens,
– Peter Weisz, president of the Barankovics Istvan Jewish Workshop Association, emphasized.
Cover photo: Peter Weisz (Source: Heol)
