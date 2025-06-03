Peter Weisz: French Jews Are Afraid

Peter Weisz gave an interview to our newspaper

The president of the Barankovics Istvan Jewish Workshop Association said the current events are not isolated incidents, but rather part of a longer process driven by migration, religious tensions, and the French government’s political stance toward Israel.

What is happening in France is the result of a long process,

he explained. This process is shaped by migration, and it must be said that Christian persecution is part of this as well. President Macron’s strong anti-Israel stance, which he has emphasized in recent times, only adds fuel to the fire,” the expert continued. He also underlined that

In France, over the past two years, there have been 3,000 to 3,500 riots annually based on religious tensions, 60 to 70 percent of which target Jews. French Jews are afraid.

Peter Weisz emphasized that Europe’s largest Jewish community lives in France, and many are unable to purchase homes there. Those who are still in France have bought apartments in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, viewing them as escape routes. Sadly, there have been numerous terrorist attacks in recent years.

Celebrating the victory was just a pretext. The riot is a consequence of political trends in recent years. It was an anti-Jewish riot. The Jewish community is not being adequately protected.

He believes that the rise of antisemitism, the suppression of Christian holidays, and the emergence of parallel societies pose a serious threat to European civilization. He explained that this is a consequence of calls made two or three years ago for Christians to stop celebrating Christmas and Easter—urging them to call it a “watering festival” or a “holiday of love” instead—so as not to provoke the European minority that is slowly becoming a majority. Since the onset of uncontrolled immigration, the total lack of integration, and the creation of parallel societies, antisemitic incidents have clearly increased.

I want to believe that this trend can be reversed. That process in Europe will only be possible if patriotism—represented by the Hungarian government and its leader—gains the majority. Then, perhaps, it can be reversed.

Expressing his concerns, he said: “The situation is difficult because the genie is out of the bottle, and it will be very hard to stop it. Millions of young, strong men of fighting age have come to Europe. In Germany and France, a time may come—20 to 30 years from now—when the non-Judeo-Christian value system becomes dominant. I hope it can be stopped, but it will be very difficult,” he added.

We need a European Union that includes the Judeo-Christian value system in its founding charter and protects European citizens,

– Peter Weisz, president of the Barankovics Istvan Jewish Workshop Association, emphasized.