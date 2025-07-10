Ursula von der Leyen has not merely made mistakes – her political practice is infused with ideological bias, a complete lack of democratic accountability, and a systematic weakening of the foundations of the European economy, the Hungarian prime minister's political director emphasized on his social media page. Balazs Orban listed the Commission President’s "crimes" point by point.

Photo: AFP

He recalled that

Ursula von der Leyen has long openly represented Ukraine’s interests over those of the member states. Brussels is no longer a place where member states assert their interests, but rather a place where the Kiev lobby prevails in order to continue the war.

A pro-war shift has occurred under von der Leyen’s leadership:

she chose escalation over diplomacy.

Rather than acting as a mediator in the Russia–Ukraine war, the EU is sending weapons and stacking sanctions on top of sanctions – measures that haven’t brought the conflict any closer to resolution but have caused economic damage to Europe. Today, Europe is not a peace project but the playing field for a pro-war elite’s risky game.

Von der Leyen has turned the rule of law into a political weapon: punishing conservative governments and sparing the leftist ones. Instead of fostering European unity, she sowed division and on ideological grounds, attacked those who insist on national sovereignty.

In Brussels’ view, EU values are synonymous with LGBTQ activism. Rather than respecting Europe’s cultural diversity, Brussels seeks to standardize societies through ideological pressure, based on a leftist-liberal model.

The Green Deal was never about sustainability, but about economic centralization and self-destruction. Von der Leyen’s climate policies are destroying agriculture, driving industry off the continent, and causing energy prices to spiral out of control.

This is not a green transition but a leftist ideological campaign to reshape Europe.

Von der Leyen’s migration policy is one of population replacement. Instead of halting illegal immigration, she seeks to institutionalize it through quotas, mandatory redistribution, and support for NGOs. This does not bring security, but instability to Europe, and denies member states the right to decide their own demographic and cultural future.

During the vaccine procurement period, von der Leyen made secret deals with Pfizer, deleted key SMS messages, while her husband had vested interests in the biotech industry.

The entire affair remains unclear and unresolved to this day – a perfect example of how the Brussels elite abuses power and turns crises to its own advantage.

Brussels' ideology-driven geopolitics have pushed Europe into isolation. All communication and economic channels with Russia have been cut, a trade war has been launched against China, and even ideological conflict has arisen with its ally, the United States. While the world’s major powers are preparing for a change in the world order, Europe today stands alone as the last bastion of the former liberal world.

Under Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission has veered off course: it seeks to rule rather than serve, divide instead of unite, punish rather than cooperate.

It does not represent the interests of the European people, but rather Ukraine and the Brussels elite’s liberal agenda.



"That’s why, unlike the leader of the Hungarian opposition, we say: enough of von der Leyen – it’s time for her to go," declared Balazs Orban, adding that

Europe needs leadership that respects national traditions, approaches economic questions with common sense, protects communities – and defends peace.

Cover photo: Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)